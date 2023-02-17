Can You Play Unturned With A Controller?

Image: Smartly Dressed Games

Gamers hoping to get immersed in a new game, or jump back into an old favorite should look into Unturned. Not only does the simplistic graphical style invoke memories of other titles, such as Minecraft or Roblox, but the surprisingly in-depth combat and style that this title has to offer can keep even the most die-hard sim fans happy. But, since this title has tons to offer, both in battle and in control, will gamers get to use their favorite controller to get into the action?

Can You Use A Controller In Unturned?

The simple answer is no. The more complex and convoluted answer is that you can attempt to play Unturned using a controller, but the first zombie that finds you will easily take you out even if you have a fully stocked arsenal of items. There are a lot of controls in the world of Unturned, and even an action as simple as reloading is going to require plenty of different inputs to let you do it.

Underneath the cute and cartoony aesthetic, Unturned is tough-as-nails. Players jumping into this world are bound to rage quit after the first few attempts on their own, as the world around them does not compromise. While there is a tutorial that walks players through the actions that they will be taking, there is no plausible way that gamers would get a chance to enjoy this game properly with a controller.

If you are desperate to play Unturned with a controller, there is always the option of remapping buttons using a 3rd Party Software, but that would ruin a large portion of the enjoyment of this game. Players simply do not have enough buttons on a controller, even something like the Xbox Elite or Dualsense Edge would struggle with the sheer number of prompts that Unturned can throw at them.

While you, technically, can play Unturned with a controller, there is no reasonable way to access every control that the game gives players without using a keyboard and mouse, which would also explain why this title is not available on any console, and likely never will be. This an unfortunate revelation for gamers hoping to jump in on their favorite system, but PC is going to be the only way to go here.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023