Wild Hearts’ primary focus is gathering materials in the world and bringing them back to upgrade your weapons and armor. Players can do this by defeating Kemono and pelting them, collecting resources found in each region during their hunt, or buying from the Minato store.

Trying to find a specific material to upgrade your weapon can be extremely frustrating, when you end up needing help finding where to look. So you must be wondering, can you track materials in Wild Hearts? Read on as we will explain everything you need to know regarding tracking materials.

How to Track Materials in Wild Hearts?

The answer to the question “can you track materials in Wild Hearts” is yes and no. No, considering the game doesn’t allow you to select a material, create a waypoint or a mark on the map for specific materials, but yes because once you collect a material one time, it will tell you the particular location they are usually found.

For example, say you are looking for Ancient Lumber for a specific weapon and have one in your inventory; you can go to the material list and scroll down to the material. Here, it will state, “Lumber obtained by felling old trees along the old blossom trail or on the Spirit Isle.”

While this information is vague, it still gives you an idea of where to look. As you progress into the game, you will find that this method becomes very handy and will minimize the time you spend searching tremendously. The materials inventory will also tell you which small Kemono you need to find or tame for specific animal parts such as Pet Kemono Tail Feather.

Bluestone and Coral Fragments are popular early game materials, so we will give you a head start with our guide on our site. We go into detail about the location and what each material looks like!

