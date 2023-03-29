Can You Trade in Cobblemon? – Answered

Image: Cobblemon

Are you wondering if you can trade in Cobblemon to evolve your Pokémon or trade with other Cobblemon players? Cobblemon is the hit Minecraft open-source Pokémon mod that allows you to capture and battle your favorite Pokémon. One of the fun features of Pokémon games was the ability to trade them to friends to evolve them or complete your collection.

Can You Trade Pokémon in Cobblemon?

No, there is currently no trading feature in Cobblemon, which means you cannot trade Pokémon in Cobblemon to evolve them. However, the developers have created an item called a Link Cable that you can use on Pokémon that evolve when traded instead. A Link Cable is an evolutionary item that can be used to evolve Pokémon that evolve via trading.

The Link Cable should look familiar because it is a tribute to the old link cable you used to link two Gameboy devices to initiate a trade with another person. You can craft a Link Cable by adding the following materials to your crafting bench:

1 x Copper Ingot

2 x Iron Ingot

2 x Popped Chorus Fruit

Note: You can have a total of 64 Link Cables stacked.

How to use a Link Cable in Cobblemon

You can evolve the following Pokémon by using a link cable on them:

Kadabra

Machoke

Graveler

Alolan Graveler

Haunter

Boldore

Gurdurr

Phantump

Pumpkaboo Y

You can evolve the following Pokémon by using a link cable while the Pokémon is holding a specific item:

Poliwhirl

Slowpoke

Onix

Scyther

Seadra

Porygon

Porygon2

Clamperl

Feebas

Rhydon

Electabuzz

Magmar

Dusclops

Spritzee

Swirlix

While not having a trading feature is a bummer, at least you can use the Link Cable to evolve the above Pokémon so you don’t miss their evolutions in your Pokédex. In addition, you can loot a Link Cable from a chest in future updates, so stay tuned for more information from the developer.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023