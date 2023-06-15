Celebrate Pride by Getting the Free Destiny 2 Rainbow Connection Emote

Are you trying to get the Destiny 2 Pride emote?

June 15th, 2023 by Gordon Bicker
Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 players can celebrate Pride with an emote to show their support within the community and many have been wondering how to actually get the emote. If you (like me) saw a rainbow appearing in front of other players but have no clue where they got it from, we have you covered. This article will take you through how to get the Rainbow Connection emote in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Rainbow Connection Emote in Destiny 2

In order to get the Rainbow Connection Emote you will have to visit Bungie’s code redemption page found through this link and enter the code “TK7-D3P-FDF” into the box. Make sure that you are signed into the correct platform account to which you want the emote delivered. If for any reason you accidentally are signed into the wrong account, you can still log into the correct account and redeem the code.

After you have redeemed the code, you will need to visit Rahool in The Tower to grab your fabulous new emote. From there, you can proceed into your inventory and equip the emote to one of your default hot-key slots as usual. Now you can also create a rainbow in front of you along with others too — supportive and colorful indeed!

Are There Any Other Free Pride Rewards to Claim in Destiny 2?

Yes, if you use the code “R9J-79M-J6C” on the code redemption page, you can also get the Pride Transmat appearance for you spawning into areas. If you are looking for an emblem instead, you can redeem a Trans Pride emblem with the code “ML3-FD4-ND9” as well. Bungie is always highly supportive of Pride and their social feeds always highlight that — employees have also mentioned brilliant internal support.

It’s now time to return to the game after you have redeemed any of the codes you’d like and you can begin showing your support for others during Pride month and onwards in Destiny 2.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023

