Chivalry 2: How to Change Weapons

In Chivalry 2 you need to know how to change weapons in the midst of combat if you want to keep your head firmly attached to your neck. Sometimes a larger weapon with a wider swing is preferable over a smaller, faster weapon. If you want to dominate the battlefield and paint it red with the blood of your enemies you’ll want to memorize these keybinds to change your weapon.

Change weapons in Chivalry 2 with the D-Pad or number keys.

If you need to change your weapon in Chivalry 2 you have a few options available to you. Let’s get this out of the way up front: players using a mouse and keyboard can change their weapons by tapping the associated number on your keyboard. Technically a mouse with number keys on it will also change weapons in Chivalry 2. That’s it; that’s how you change weapons with a mouse and keyboard.

Controller players have a couple of different options. The most basic way to change weapons is to tap the right D-Pad button to cycle between your equipped murder-sticks. If you want to choose the exact murder-stick you want to equip you can hold down the right D-Pad to bring up a weapon wheel, and then use the right thumbstick to highlight and select the one you want to use.

Alternatively, controller players can hold down the left thumbstick and tap Y/Triangle to change their weapons. This is the best way to change weapons during a skirmish or dual, since you are able to keep your left thumb on the stick and can move around as you swap weapons. You can’t bring up a weapon wheel using this method, but it works well when in a pinch. Use these keybinds to change weapons as required on the battlefield, and to avoid getting caught empty-handed.

Chivalry 2 is available now on PC (Epic), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.