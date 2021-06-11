As a warrior in the world of Chivalry you’re going to take some bumps and bruises along the way. And those boo boo’s are going to need to be healed. While there are a myriad of ways to go about healing your character on the battlefield, the easiest and fastest is going to be by using the bandages that you carry by default. Those bandages are finite though, so in this guide we’ll explain how to get more bandages in Chivalry 2.

How to get more bandages in Chivalry 2

Since you only start out with one bandage in Chivalry 2 you’re going to want to know where you can pick up some extras. Fortunately, the answer is pretty straight forward, even though the game rarely outright tells you this is the case. When you head to the supply caches littered around the battlefield, you can pick up and refill your supply of bandages as well.

Simply head over to the Ammo Crates which are pretty much located all over every map and resupply. Doing so will replenish your bandages as well.

That should keep you in the game a little longer. Remember there is dishonor in retreating to get bandages if you’re low on health.