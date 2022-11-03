If you have grown tired of the same old thing in Roblox, something as simple as Clicker Simulator may be right up your alley. With a deceptively simple premise, players will click away to earn new pets that increase their overall value. Making big moves is key to excelling in this title, so earning and selling some high-value creatures will ensure your reign on the leaderboards.
For those that are just starting, it’s going to take some time before these pets become obtainable. However, some are a bit easier to come by than others and can help earn some much-needed clicks early on in the game. To avoid a case of carpel tunnel, these are the creatures players should aim to earn quickly.
High-Value Pets In Clicker Simulator (November 2022)
Starting, values for pets do tend to change quite often. While it is great to have a baseline, note that these prices may change rapidly and without much to influence their new demand. Now that you are aware, let’s find out the best pets to work toward in Clicker Simulator.
|Pet Value
|Normal Value List
|Shiny Value List
|Golden Value List
|Rainbow Value List
|Atlantis Shock
|140,00
|400,00
|600,000
|N/A
|Atlantis Leviathan
|125,000
|320,000
|520,000
|N/A
|Tropical Abyss
|80,000
|286,000
|480,000
|N/A
|Winged Pirate Lord
|55,000
|190,000
|250,000
|N/A
|20M Portal Guardian
|50,000
|90,000
|150,000
|200,000
|75M Vortex Fury
|35,000
|80,000
|N/A
|125,000
|Corgi of The Sun
|35,000
|65,000
|105,000
|110,000
|50M Terminator
|22,000
|44,000
|88,000
|100,000
|Ultraviolet Spectre
|16,000
|32,000
|96,000
|100,000
|435M Stardust Emperor
|14,000
|27,500
|50,000
|60,000
|450 Primordial Jewel
|12,000
|25,000
|45,000
|48,000
|100M Furnace
|11,000
|20,000
|50,000
|60,000
|325M Galaxy Empress
|10,500
|20,000
|42,000
|39,000
|Demented Jokester
|8,000
|15,000
|32,000
|40,000
|460M autumn Eruption
|7,000
|15,000
|25,000
|27,000
|150M Shattered Reality
|6,000
|12,000
|24,000
|30,000
|260M Astrofighter
|6,000
|12,000
|24,000
|30,000
|430M Star Overlord
|6,000
|12,000
|21,000
|25,000
|Luck of the Irish
|3,900
|7,000
|15,000
|18,000
|175M Hoarder
|3,000
|6,000
|12,000
|15,000
|Summer Dinosaur
|3,000
|6,000
|11,000
|14,000
|Corrupted Beed Overlord
|3,000
|6,000
|10,000
|15,000
|Baneful Bot Bunny
|2,500
|5,000
|10,000
|12,000
|300M Deranged Krab
|2,500
|4,500
|4,500
|5,000
|310M Butterfly Spirits
|2,000
|5,800
|11,000
|13,000
|Galaxium Core
|1,700
|3,400
|6,800
|12,500
|290M Jackpot Master
|1,600
|5,500
|10,000
|13,000
|Molten Core
|1,600
|3,600
|7,200
|11,400
|200M Software
|1,500
|2,700
|5,500
|7,000
|350M Butterfly Overlord
|1,400
|3,000
|6,000
|8,000
|Coconut Bee
|1,400
|3,000
|7,000
|7,500
|225M Insurgent
|1,300
|2,300
|5,250
|6,000
|335M Infernal Queen
|1,300
|2,250
|5,000
|5,500
|375M Shattered Guard
|1,300
|2,250
|4,250
|5,000
|425M Overclock
|1,250
|2,250
|4,000
|5,000
|4th Remix Master
|1,200
|2,500
|4,000
|4,500
|Mutant Robot
|1,150
|2,300
|4,500
|5,000
|250M Holy Temple
|1,000
|2,500
|4,500
|5,000
|Virulent Ruins
|1,000
|2,000
|4,000
|4,500
|Space Terminator
|1,000
|1,700
|4,000
|4,250
Should You Depend On A Price Guide?
As was mentioned above, a Price Guide is a great baseline to start selling off your unused pets. However, with market prices constantly shifting, players may find that beginning with a price guide and pricing at what they believe their pet is worth is going to be the best plan of action. Being able to earn clicks is great, but if you’re over-pricing or under-selling, it won’t be near as entertaining. Prices and pets tend to shift even when compared month over month.
Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.
- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022