If you have grown tired of the same old thing in Roblox, something as simple as Clicker Simulator may be right up your alley. With a deceptively simple premise, players will click away to earn new pets that increase their overall value. Making big moves is key to excelling in this title, so earning and selling some high-value creatures will ensure your reign on the leaderboards.

For those that are just starting, it’s going to take some time before these pets become obtainable. However, some are a bit easier to come by than others and can help earn some much-needed clicks early on in the game. To avoid a case of carpel tunnel, these are the creatures players should aim to earn quickly.

High-Value Pets In Clicker Simulator (November 2022)

Starting, values for pets do tend to change quite often. While it is great to have a baseline, note that these prices may change rapidly and without much to influence their new demand. Now that you are aware, let’s find out the best pets to work toward in Clicker Simulator.

Pet Value Normal Value List Shiny Value List Golden Value List Rainbow Value List Atlantis Shock 140,00 400,00 600,000 N/A Atlantis Leviathan 125,000 320,000 520,000 N/A Tropical Abyss 80,000 286,000 480,000 N/A Winged Pirate Lord 55,000 190,000 250,000 N/A 20M Portal Guardian 50,000 90,000 150,000 200,000 75M Vortex Fury 35,000 80,000 N/A 125,000 Corgi of The Sun 35,000 65,000 105,000 110,000 50M Terminator 22,000 44,000 88,000 100,000 Ultraviolet Spectre 16,000 32,000 96,000 100,000 435M Stardust Emperor 14,000 27,500 50,000 60,000 450 Primordial Jewel 12,000 25,000 45,000 48,000 100M Furnace 11,000 20,000 50,000 60,000 325M Galaxy Empress 10,500 20,000 42,000 39,000 Demented Jokester 8,000 15,000 32,000 40,000 460M autumn Eruption 7,000 15,000 25,000 27,000 150M Shattered Reality 6,000 12,000 24,000 30,000 260M Astrofighter 6,000 12,000 24,000 30,000 430M Star Overlord 6,000 12,000 21,000 25,000 Luck of the Irish 3,900 7,000 15,000 18,000 175M Hoarder 3,000 6,000 12,000 15,000 Summer Dinosaur 3,000 6,000 11,000 14,000 Corrupted Beed Overlord 3,000 6,000 10,000 15,000 Baneful Bot Bunny 2,500 5,000 10,000 12,000 300M Deranged Krab 2,500 4,500 4,500 5,000 310M Butterfly Spirits 2,000 5,800 11,000 13,000 Galaxium Core 1,700 3,400 6,800 12,500 290M Jackpot Master 1,600 5,500 10,000 13,000 Molten Core 1,600 3,600 7,200 11,400 200M Software 1,500 2,700 5,500 7,000 350M Butterfly Overlord 1,400 3,000 6,000 8,000 Coconut Bee 1,400 3,000 7,000 7,500 225M Insurgent 1,300 2,300 5,250 6,000 335M Infernal Queen 1,300 2,250 5,000 5,500 375M Shattered Guard 1,300 2,250 4,250 5,000 425M Overclock 1,250 2,250 4,000 5,000 4th Remix Master 1,200 2,500 4,000 4,500 Mutant Robot 1,150 2,300 4,500 5,000 250M Holy Temple 1,000 2,500 4,500 5,000 Virulent Ruins 1,000 2,000 4,000 4,500 Space Terminator 1,000 1,700 4,000 4,250

Should You Depend On A Price Guide?

As was mentioned above, a Price Guide is a great baseline to start selling off your unused pets. However, with market prices constantly shifting, players may find that beginning with a price guide and pricing at what they believe their pet is worth is going to be the best plan of action. Being able to earn clicks is great, but if you’re over-pricing or under-selling, it won’t be near as entertaining. Prices and pets tend to shift even when compared month over month.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022