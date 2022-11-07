COD Mobile: How to Get Messi, Neymar, and Pogba Operators

Call of Duty Mobile has had a lot of seasons that offer a lot for players to enjoy such as specific operators to unlock. Season 10: World Class in the game is no different. There are now even three famous football (soccer) players who are going to be within certain Call of Duty games as operators. Many people have been working their way through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II after stellar reviews but now is a great time to also revisit other games in the series. This article will take you through how to get Messi, Neymar, and Pogba in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Unlocking Messi, Neymar, and Pogba in Call of Duty: Mobile

At the time of writing, there is no concrete information on how each of these operators will be unlocked when the next season launches apart from knowing Paul Pogba will be unlocked through premium battle pass tiers. This means that the best course of action to unlock these operator skins when they are released is to simply make sure you have the game updated and installed on November 9 at 4pm PT when Messi and the other football operators will be added.

When the day of the new season launch has arrived, there will be more details here with exact information on how to unlock all of the operators. Going to the battle pass tiers and seasonal challenges will be an excellent place to start looking for the operators when the new season does launch, however. You will be using the best assault rifles while playing as your favorite football players in no time.

With the new season, there could be a possibility that some other football-related rewards will be there to be unlocked. Since these famous players are going to be a part of the season it wouldn’t be a surprise if so. Not only that but the footballers will also make their way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available right now on iOS and Android.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022