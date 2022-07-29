Complete Leaked MultiVersus DLC Roster: More Than 30 Fighters Coming to the Game

Multiverses has shown off a diverse roster so far, with Wonder Woman teaming up with Tom & Jerry to fight Finn and Iron Giant. The game almost feels like some fan crossover game. However, the roster for Multiverses is going to get even crazier with all of the leaked characters. Anything under the Warner Brothers company is fair game for Multiverses and the team is taking advantage of this. Let’s go over all the leaked characters for Multiverses.

All of The Leaked Characters For Multiverses

While some characters are expected to come out soon, like Lebron James coming with the open beta and Rick and Morty coming sometime soon. There is a long list of characters that have been datamined from Multiverses and many of the names have players excited. Here’s the full list of characters that have been datamined so far :

The Joker from DC Comics

Marvin the Martian from Looney Tunes

Nubia from DC Comics

Raven from DC Comics

Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings

Legolas from The Lord of the Rings

Harry Potter, may be a scrapped character

Ron Weasley, may be a scrapped character

Fred Flinstone from The Flinstones

Johnny Bravo

Mad Max

Ben 10

Godzilla

King Kong

Neo from The Matrix

Scorpion from Mortal Combat

Sub Zero From Mortal Combat

Gizmo from Gremlins

Emmet from The LEGO Movie

Static Shock from DC Comics

Poison Ivy from DC Comics

Craig of the Cree

The Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz

Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones

While all of these characters have been datamined or were from earlier game leaks there are even more characters that have been referenced in the code as well as rumored. Naruto, Wreck-It Ralph or Fix-It Felix have been found throughout the code but are not in a fully completed state to be confirmed. There is also another original fighter for Multiverses called Brute that has been found in the code. Disney’s The Incredible Hulk was also found mentioned in some files but nothing more than that.

There have also been plenty of rumors about other characters being added such as Beetlejuice, The Powerpuff Girls, Samurai Jack, Daffy Duck as Duck Dodgers, Ted Lasso, and Eleven from Stranger Things. However, these are just rumors and nothing has been confirmed since none of them have come up in the data mining it will be a long time if we do ever see them added into the game.