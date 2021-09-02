Update 1.70 has arrived for Conan Exiles, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
It wasn’t too long ago that patch 2.5.1 was released for the PC version of Conan Exiles. Well today Funcom has released a similar patch, but this time for the PS4 version of the game.
The new update comes with the usual bug fixes, as well as some much needed quality of life changes. This update also finally adds the heavily requested “Single-Player and Co-op Character Transfer feature”. You can read the patch notes highlights posted down below.
Conan Exiles Update 1.70 Patch Notes
New Small Animal Pens!
A smaller version of the animal pen is now available. It can be placed more easily as it takes a smaller footprint, but it can only hold one animal at a time!
Display your sheathed weapon!
You can now show your most recently used weapon sheathed on your player character! And you can see other players’ sheathed weapons as well! You prefer old-school? No problem! You can customize this new feature with new settings!
Single-Player and Co-operative Character Transfers!
Single Player and Co-Op Character Transfers are now available on PlayStation! Move back and forth the Exiled Lands and Siptah with this new feature! You can read more about it and how it works in its dedicated forum post.
Extensive balance changes and overhauls!
Many weapon types and items have received an extensive balance pass! Moreover, Greataxes, Katanas and Claw Weapons have undergone a massive overhaul changing how they behave in combat, including some new sets of animations!
If you want to read the full patch notes, you can head on over to the game’s official website. Conan Exiles is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.