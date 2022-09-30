5 Coolest Valorant Crosshairs

Crosshairs are an integral part of any shooting game like Valorant. Interestingly enough, you have the option to customize your crosshair the way you want to. And to make things more fun, the community has come up with some really cool Valorant Crosshairs to date.

Crosshairs are important because that’s the only way for your to see where your bullets are expected to hit. Although you can play the game without any crosshair whatsoever, being able to land a shot without a crosshair takes a lot of skill and talent. With that said, here are some really cool Valorant Crosshairs that you could try in the game!

Top 5 Valorant Crosshairs for You to Try

5. Skyrim Sneak Crosshair

It’s very clear that Skyrim and Valorant will never see a crossover ever. Not everything is Fortnite. However, this crosshair is the closest we’d get to a Skyrim x Valorant collaboration. If you’ve ever played Skyrim, you’d remember that whenever you started sneaking around, the crosshair in the game would change to a flat line on your screen. This Valorant Crosshair is similar. Although it looks cool, it’s utility is questionable.

Crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;12;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;5;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.457;o;1

4. Church Crosses Crosshair

If Aramis of the Three Musketeers ever had the chance to play Valorant, this would probably be his crosshair of choice. The crosshair is shaped in the form of a cross if you haven’t already guessed it. From a technical aspect, this crosshair has the perfect blend of outer lines and inner lines. Moreover, this crosshair could improve your aim game in Valorant pretty quickly!

Crosshair code: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;3;0l;14;0o;6;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;3;1o;12;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

3. Flower Crosshair

The flower Crosshair is somewhat of an interesting one, because this is the only crosshair on this list which is a complete circle. You might have some difficulty adjusting to this crosshair because it’s slightly bigger than the others, and is circular in nature. But once you’ve gotten a hang of it, using this crosshair might yield better results when compared to the other ones on this list.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;6;o;1;d;1;z;4;f;0;m;1;0t;8;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

2. Shuriken Crosshair

If you aspire to become a Ninja, but you can’t stay away from Valorant, this crosshair is for you. Shaped like a shuriken, this crosshair will help you land precise shots on your enemy in true Ninja fashion. To get this crosshair in the game, use the following code in the “Import Code” section in the settings.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;7;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;8;1l;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

1. No Valorant Crosshair

This is probably the coolest crosshair of them all. Imagine being able to land precise shots without using a crosshair at all in Valorant. This is the ultimate flex that you could have in this extremely popular tactical shooter developed by Riot Games. Although this isn’t for the faint of heart. To be successful without a proper crosshair in the game, you need to invest a lot of time in the game.

Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Valorant is now available on PC.