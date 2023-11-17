Image: Stairway Games

Welcome to our Coral Island Tree Planting Festival guide! Here, you will learn everything there is to know about the event.

In this guide, we will walk you through every aspect of the Tree Planting Festival, from its purpose and activities to the items you can purchase at the festival shop. So, let’s dive right in!

All You Need to Know About the Tree Planting Festival in Coral Island

The Tree Planting Festival is a special event that takes place on the 21st of every Spring. It’s a day when the community comes together to restore the lush greenery of Purwo Woods, an area that was once barren due to illegal logging.

Over four years, the festival participants, including you, the player, and the townies, work together to transform this desolate land into a thriving forest. So the gameplay here will be pretty much what you’d expect from the name of the festival.

How to Participate

The festival begins at 8:00 am and ends at 21:00. To participate, simply head to the forest near the ranch between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm.

You’ll receive a letter from Mayor Connor on the 20th of Spring, inviting you to volunteer for the festival. Once you arrive, you and the townies will travel by boat to Purwo Woods to start the tree-planting activity.

Tree Planting Activity

The main event of the festival is, of course, tree planting. Here’s how it works:

Stage A: Clear all the debris in the area. There are 122 pieces of debris to clear. Stage B: Use a hoe to till a 2×2 spot on all of the marked ground. There are 44 spots to till. Stage C: Plant your allotted saplings into the tilled areas. You have 10 saplings to plant.

To start the activity, talk to Connor. He’ll guide you through each stage.

Festival Shop

In addition to the tree planting activity, there’s also a festival booth shop located on the upper side of the island. Here, you can purchase a variety of items:

Pine Cone : Can be planted to grow a pine tree. Costs 5 coins. Purchase limit: 100.

: Can be planted to grow a pine tree. Costs 5 coins. Purchase limit: 100. Maple Seeds : Can be planted to grow a maple tree. Costs 5 coins. Purchase limit: 100.

: Can be planted to grow a maple tree. Costs 5 coins. Purchase limit: 100. Oak Seeds : Can be planted to grow an oak tree. Costs 5 coins. Purchase limit: 100.

: Can be planted to grow an oak tree. Costs 5 coins. Purchase limit: 100. Wild Seeds : An assortment of wild crop seeds. Costs 30 coins. Purchase limit: 30.

: An assortment of wild crop seeds. Costs 30 coins. Purchase limit: 30. Candied Tree Seed : A craftable snack to satisfy thrifty foragers. Costs 56 coins. Purchase limit: 20.

: A craftable snack to satisfy thrifty foragers. Costs 56 coins. Purchase limit: 20. Compost : A mixture of decayed organic material. Used to craft fertilizer. Costs 10 coins. Purchase limit: 100.

: A mixture of decayed organic material. Used to craft fertilizer. Costs 10 coins. Purchase limit: 100. Fertilizer I : A chance to grow better quality crops if mixed with soil. Costs 32 coins. Purchase limit: 100.

: A chance to grow better quality crops if mixed with soil. Costs 32 coins. Purchase limit: 100. Fertilizer II: There is an excellent chance to grow better quality crops if mixed with soil. Costs 56 coins. Purchase limit: 100.