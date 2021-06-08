Update 1.08 has arrived for Cozy Grove, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new update has now been released for all versions of Cozy Grove today. It has been a while since we received the last patch, but this new update will includes a lot of improvements.

While there are some new additions to the game today, most of the update’s purpose is to fix more bugs that were in the game. There’s a ton of notes to read and you should download the update to get the best gaming experience.

You can read the full patch notes below via the PS4’s update history tab.

Cozy Grove Update 1.08 Patch Notes

New Scoutmaster letters (added on to the end of the launch batch)

Added new buttons for +/-10% value changes in the “craft amount” selection UI

Scoutmaster letters can now give decor other than Rustic, after the first few

4 new special Scoutmaster letters that you receive

Kit stops selling logs when Flamey is max level

Stop showing Flamey in the quest log once they are max level

Fixed sell price issues with a few odd shells

Updated seagull Q12 to allow any rare or legendary fish

Updated unique {item} badge values to fix unattainable badges

“Select next” option now smartly prioritizes the items it selects for you. (i.e. harvestable pets first)

Fix lamps not always staying lit between loads

Hungry imps drop essence more often, coins less often.

Remove colliders from small flora to make it easier to move around the island

Removed colliders from some assets in Seagull & Veggie’s domains (^ same reason)

Add ‘perpetual daylight’ option to options menu, for people who only have opportunity to play at night and would like to experience the game “in the day” (or who have vision issues and find daytime easier to play.)

Fix hanging on tool breaking bubble.

New UI logic to more smartly display how many of an item you own

New UI logic to more smartly display whether a plant produces something new to your collection

Fixed a couple issues blocking quest progression for people who are time traveling

Increased coin rewards from hungry imps and dirt mounds

Fixed large sand dunes overlapping things they shouldn’t

Added spirit wood drops to a small handful of end game chats that were missing them

Fixed water tile texture size issue resulting in visible gridlines

The territories of bears that have ascended will now remain permanently colored

Improved world generation performance

Fixed cobblestone floor sprites overlapping water

Change the tag ‘unique’ to ‘mythical’ since they aren’t strictly unique, just incredibly rare

Fix some prices not being listed in Pandam’s store in Russian

Animals stop moving when you start to interact with them

Increased the amount of clothing storage for sale.

Save Slot selection UI now shows campaign day

More reliable heartbroken imps and happiness calculations

Adjusted the ownership stat info to ignore minor plant variations

Added new “sort” option to inventory UI

Decreased a bit of the waiting time in between mid and late game story quests

Fixed a bug where ascended bear would lose coloration on day change

When Flamey is max level but you still have spirit logs to feed them, they reward you with loot

Surfer’s random shell quest asks for any shell, not just commons

Replaced the 40 coins from dirt mounds with 3 quartz

Special new rarely-recurring text for 3 bears (occurs after they ascend)

Prevent trees from spawning near the the bottom left and bottom right sides of the main campsite

Fix issue with exotic plants not giving loot when harvested

New “last throw” indicator that shows how you previously threw your fishing lure

Other minor improvements and bug fixes

For more on this update, you can visit the game’s official website. Cozy Grove is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade platforms.

- This article was updated on:June 7th, 2021