Crown Tundra DLC Release Time – When Can You Download the New Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion?

Pokemon Sword and Shield is getting its second piece of DLC, the Crown Tundra expansion, very soon. This new expansion adds a brand-new wild area to explore and brings back several fan-favorite Pokemon that were missing from the base game and the first expansion, the Isle of Armor. Not every Pokemon is being brought to the Galar region, but every legendary Pokemon in series history is being added to Sword and Shield with this expansion. Here’s when you can play the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC Release Time

There is no confirmed release time for the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield. However, the DLC is planned to release on Thursday, October 22 in North America and Friday, October 23 in Europe and Japan. Because the release is split across two different dates, we can assume that the expansion will launch sometime in the evening in North America and early Friday morning in Europe and Asia. The game’s first DLC, the Isle of Armor, was released early in the morning on a Thursday in North America, so it appears that the Crown Tundra is launching at a different time for some reason.

Thankfully, we can use past releases that have followed a similar schedule to predict the release time for the Crown Tundra. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters like Minecraft Steve typically follow the same split date launch schedule as this DLC, and those tend to drop in the late evening in North America. We can expect to see the new Pokemon DLC anytime between 5 PM – 10 PM PT, with 10 PM PT being the absolute latest possible release time if Nintendo’s planned October 22 release date is to be believed. The Pokemon Home app is also undergoing scheduled maintenance from 4 PM PT – 9 PM PT, and the DLC will likely become available for download shortly after the maintenance is over.

The Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on Thursday, October 22. It is included with the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, which costs $29.99.