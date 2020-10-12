It finally happened. Minecraft Steve is in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Steve is the second DLC character of Fighters Pass Vol. 2 following the release of Min Min in June. Steve’s moveset pulls most of the tools and items he uses from Minecraft and allows him to do some absolutely silly things that no Smash Ultimate character has been able to do before. He can upgrade his tools and attacks with raw materials he mines from the stage, and he can place blocks anywhere on the stage for defensive or offensive strategies. Here’s how to get Minecraft Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

How to Get Minecraft Steve in Smash Ultimate

To get Minecraft Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you must purchase the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 from the Nintendo eShop for $29.99. This bundle includes six DLC fighters that will be added to the game in the coming months. Min Min and Steve are the first two characters, while the rest have yet to be revealed.

If you only want Steve and don’t care for the other Smash Ultimate DLC fighters, you can purchase him individually by buying Challenger Pack 7. This costs $5.99 and gets you Steve, Alex, Zombie, and Enderman as fighters. You also get the Minecraft stage, aptly named Minecraft World. This stage features a handful of different biomes and layouts that are chosen at random, keeping in line with Minecraft’s procedural generation. Finally, purchasing Challenger Pack 7 will also unlock 7 new music tracks for use on the Minecraft World stage.

Steve is set to release in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Wednesday, October 13 at 6 PM PT. We’ve converted that time into several different time zones below for your convenience.

October 13

6:00 PM PT

8:00 PM CT

9:00 PM ET

October 14

2:00 AM UK

3:00 AM CEST

10:00 AM JST

11:00 AM AEST

Minecraft Steve will release alongside update 9.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Wednesday, October 13.