Cyberpunk 2077: Angel or Skye? – Automatic Love Quest Guide

In Cyberpunk 2077 during the Automatic Love mission, you’ll be asked to choose between Angel or Skye. They’re both dolls, prostitutes that have cybernetics that allow them to better serve their clients. Choosing between the two dolls is necessary to get into Clouds and get through the Automatic Love quest, but the choice you make here can give you some additional information that will make your search for Evelyn Parker a bit easier. Should you choose Angel or Skye in Cyberpunk 2077? Here’s what each choice entails.

Should You Choose Angel or Skye?

When you’re trying to get into Clouds to find Evelyn, the only way into the club is to pretend to be a client and tell the receptionist which doll you want. You can ask for additional information like always, but you’ll be railroaded into this choice eventually. Ultimately, this choice does not matter. Whether you choose Angel or Skye, nothing changes and the result stays the same.

When you choose your preferred doll, you’ll enter Clouds and speak to them to learn more information about Evelyn. The conversation plays out exactly the same way regardless of who you choose, so there’s really no differences at all between the two choices. Because you’re here for a job, nothing happens between you two after the conversation either. After talking to either Angel or Skye, you’re free to explore the club to talk to more people and continue your quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.