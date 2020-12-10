Cyberpunk 2077: Where to Find Joytoys (Prostitutes)

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can have sex with prostitutes called Joytoys that can be found in certain parts of Night City. For a nominal fee, you can spend the night with a Joytoy of your choice and experience a fully animated scene between them and V. It serves no real purpose, especially when the game has fully featured romance options, but most players are going to want to try this service out at least once if only for the novelty of it. Here’s where you can find Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to Find Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077

Joytoys are marked on your map with a white icon that looks like a pair of lips. They can be found in the Japantown district of Night City and they charge 100 Eurodollars per session. Joytoys are bisexual, so you can choose whichever one you like regardless of V’s gender.

If you’re trying to find a Joytoy at the start of the game, you might be disappointed. Because they’re only found in Japantown, you won’t be able to reach them until you progress through the main story. For the first few hours of Cyberpunk 2077, you’re stuck in the Watson district because it’s under lockdown. If you try to drive straight there, the game won’t let you. Thankfully, this is easily remedied by playing main story missions until you reach Act 2.

Once you do get hands-on time with a Joytoy, you can repeat the process as many times as you like. There are only two sex workers in Night City that you can interact with, one male and one female. They’ll both sleep with you regardless of your gender. They’re technically not real romance options, but they can still keep V company in between missions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.