Cyberpunk 2077: How to Free Brick – The Pickup Quest Guide

Early in Cyberpunk 2077 during The Pickup quest, you will be asked to find a way to free Brick as you attempt to escape from All Foods. There are a few ways to help Brick in this scenario, but the methods available to you will depend on your attributes and playstyle. If you’re a skilled hacker, you can put those RAM slots to good use here, but you can also explore and find the code the old fashioned way. Freeing Brick is optional, but it’s worth doing before you find a way out of All Foods. Here’s how to free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077

Brick is located inside a locked room with a keypad outside. To get him out, you need to find the code for the keypad. Thankfully, the code is hidden nearby.

In the room to the right of Brick’s containment cell, there’s a laptop you can interact with. Open the Messages folder and select the bottom message titled “only you guy know.” This message provides some (very light) background about why Brick is stuck in the cage, but more importantly, it contains the keypad code. The code for the keypad to free Brick is 9691.

If you’re more of a hacker, you can hack the door controls if you have enough RAM to open the door and free Brick. To do so, activate your scanner and look at the door terminal to the left. Select the Remote Deactivation hack and the door will open. This hack requires 2 slots of Cyberdeck RAM, so if you don’t have enough, you’ll just have to input the code normally.

Once you open the door, you’ll find that Brick isn’t entirely free of his predicament just yet. There’s a mine with a laser pointed directly at his chest and it will detonate if he moves too far from his current position. There are two ways to deal with this mine. The first is to look directly at the mine and disable it yourself. This takes a few attribute points in Techincal Ability, however, so not everyone will be able to do it.

If you can’t disable the mine yourself, you can find the detonator in the same room as the laptop with the code on it. It’s on a table immediately to your left when you walk in. Pick up the detonator and select Disarm Charge to disable the mine. You can also detonate the mine by selecting Set Off Charge, but you can’t free Brick if you blow him up. Once the mine is disabled and Brick is free, you can tell him that he owes you one and he’ll promise to help you out in the future, potentially showing up again sometime later in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.