Cyberpunk 2077 – How to Change Appearance

Your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the first things you set when you start a new game in Night City. This, along with the life path that you set upon and your core attributes, are what make up your character at the start of your adventure. When the game opens, you are able to set V’s skin tone, eye color, scars to their face, as well as other more discrete choices. However, if you feel unsure about V’s appearance after starting your game and want to change it, there is a way to change your character’s appearance in Cyberpunk 2077. Need to know how to change up how you look in Cyberpunk 2077? We’ve got you covered.

How to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077

If you have not already, be sure to download update patch 1.5 which was released in February 2022. In the patch are some major upgrades to your game as well as customizable appearance changes that you will need to change up how you look in Cyberpunk 2077.

After you have updated your game, visit any of your apartments and inspect the mirror in the bathroom. If Johnny Silverhand appears in the mirror, inspect the mirror again until V appears. Once you investigate the mirror, you can edit your character’s appearance.

If you are resuming a save file from before update 1.5, there are a number of new customization options for you to choose from, including new selections of lip and eye makeup to choose from for your character.

Since Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person game, there are not a lot of instances where you can see what your character looks like. So, here are all the ways you can see V:

On your inventory screen

When looking at a mirror; this is an option in your apartment and other locations, as well as in key cutscenes such as the end of the life path-specific prologue

Riding vehicles when viewing in third-person

In Photo Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Playstation 4 and 5.