Night City is a big place, and sometimes you just want to get where you need to go without having to drive. Thankfully, there is fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077, but there are a few restrictions. You won’t just be able to teleport to any location you’ve previously discovered, but there are still a fair amount of fast travel points that you can use throughout Night City to help you get around. Here’s how to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Fast Travel in Cyberpunk 2077

To fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to visit one of the predetermined fast travel points scattered throughout Night City. These points are marked on your map with blue icons. Once you reach a fast travel point, you can use them to fast travel to other points on the map. Fast travel is not unlocked until you complete your life path introduction and begin Act 1 of the game, so you will have to play through a bit of the main story before you can use it.

You cannot open your map and fast travel whenever you like, but there is always a fast travel point nearby. They’re spread evenly throughout the districts of Night City, and they can really come in handy when you need to be in different parts of the city to juggle multiple quests.

