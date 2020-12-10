Trying to holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077? It’s a bad look to constantly walk around with your weapon drawn, and the citizens of Night City don’t take too kindly to conversations when a gun is pointed directly at them. Thankfully, there’s an easy shortcut that allows you to put your weapon away until you need it. Here’s how to holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Holster Your Weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

To holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077, double-tap the Triangle/Y button. To holster your weapon in the PC version of the game, double-tap the Alt key.

You can also holster your weapon by using the weapon wheel. Simply hold the Triangle/Y button or the Alt key and select the red icon of a pistol with a line through it. This alternative method doesn’t do anything different than the standard way, but it’s an easy method to remember if you forget the double-tap shortcut.

It’s a good rule of thumb to keep your weapon holstered unless you’re planning on using it. Conversations can take a turn for the worse if a gun is suddenly added into the mix, and you might accidentally shoot someone while walking the streets of Night City. Neither situation is a good one, so try to keep your weapon in its holster until you really need it. If you’re looking for more tips to help you get the most out of Cyberpunk 2077, make sure you check out our guide on how to get a free Iconic weapon early in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.