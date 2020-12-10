Cyberpunk 2077: The Gun Quest Guide – How to Collect Your Gun From Wilson

Early in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll encounter a quest called “The Gun” that requires you to collect your gun from Wilson at the 2nd Amendment weapon shop. The only thing you can see upon talking to Wilson, however, is the shop’s inventory. You probably don’t want to spend the little money you have at this point in the game, so how do you collect your gun from Wilson? It’s actually buried in the store’s inventory, and the game doesn’t make that very clear at all. Here’s how to collect your gun from Wilson and complete The Gun side quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Collect Your Gun From Wilson

When you first leave your apartment and step into the world of Night City for the first time after finishing your lifepath introduction, you’ll pass by several characters and stores on your way to meet Jackie to continue the main story. When you pass by the 2nd Amendment weapon shop, the owner will call out to V and tell you that your gun is ready for pickup. At this point, the quest log just reads “collect your gun from Wilson,” and it’s not entirely clear how to do this at first glance.

To collect your gun from Wilson, walk up to the counter and select “Let’s see it.” This will open the shop’s inventory. Amidst the rows of firearms, you should see a unique pistol called “Dying Night” that is listed at a price of zero dollars. Simply take the free pistol to complete the quest.

To recap, here’s how to collect your gun from Wilson:

Walk up to the 2nd Amendment store counter. Select “Let’s see it.” Take the Dying Night pistol.

Dying Night is an Iconic weapon, meaning it has unique properties that make it a much better choice than standard weapons. Not only that, but it’s stats and damage are much higher than the pistol you start the game with, so there’s no reason not to immediately equip Dying Night. It will come in handy during the first few missions of the game, and you can keep upgrading it to increase its damage if you find yourself wanting to hold onto it for a long time.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.