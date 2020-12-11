Despite taking place in the far future of the titular year, Cyberpunk 2077 still has you driving a car all around Night City and the surrounding area. And given how dangerous this neon soaked future can be, it gets pretty damaged. Rarely does it impact the gameplay or your progression, but it doesn’t look great. Players like it when their digital car doesn’t have any scratches or dents on it, so here’s how to repair your car in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Repair your Car

Cyberpunk 2077 makes it super easy to keep your car running in tip top shape. It does this by having it automatically repair over time. That’s right, if you aren’t picky you can just keep playing the game and eventually the car will look all shiny and new, but keep reading down below if you ARE a picky gamer. How long does it take to repair? It depends on the damage and what you do, so just be patient if you can. But if you can’t, we have a quick tip to help.

To repair your car almost immediately you can force a quick auto-repair simply by fast traveling to a new location that’s at least a good distance from where you were. Enough to load up a new area, or something to that effect. Once you arrive all you need to do to repair the car is call it to you at the new location. This is a quick button press away (V on PC and right on the D-Pad for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S). Once it gets to you it should be as new as when you picked it up.

So that’s how to repair your car in Cyberpunk 2077. Still, you should probably try to not let it take so much damage. Take care of your car and it’ll take care of you, that’s what I was always told.