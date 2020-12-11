Cyberpunk 2077: How to Scan Apartment’s Security Systems – The Information Quest Guide

Early in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll encounter a quest called The Information which has an optional objective to scan the apartment’s security systems. This objective is not required to complete the mission, but completing it can give you some extra information that will help you later on. It’s also a great way to test your skills with the Braindance controls, which should still be pretty new to you at this point. There are a few items you need to scan, but they’re pretty easy to find once you know what to look for. Here’s how to scan the apartment’s security system in The Information quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Scan the Apartment’s Security System in The Information Quest

First things first, you need to enter the Visual Layer of the Braindance in order to scan the apartment’s security systems. Once you’re in the yellow Visual Layer, it’s time to look for the security systems.

Your first targets are at the very beginning of the Braindance, so rewind if you have to. Pause the scene the second the elevator door opens. Scan the alarm system just outside the elevator to the right, the motion sensor camera above the door to the left of the alarm system, and the giant cyborg named Smasher.

Then, you’ll need to fast forward until Evelyn approaches Yorinobu. There’s a second motion sensor camera on the ceiling above Yorinobu where he sits while on the phone. Later in the Braindance, Evelyn and Yorinobu will move to the bedroom. In the area between the couch and the bedroom, there’s a third motion sensor camera and an automated turret on the ceiling. After scanning all these things, the optional objective will be complete.

You can see the exact locations of all the items in the video below.

After scanning the apartment’s security systems, it’s time to continue the job and complete your main objective: locating the relic. Finding the relic is pretty straightforward with the help of the crew assisting your for this Braindance, but you can also check out our guide on how to find the relic in Cyberpunk 2077 if you need some tips.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.