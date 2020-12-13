Cyberpunk 2077: How to Stop Overheating

Overheating is a common problem you’ll encounter in Cyberpunk 2077. Netrunners can hack into your systems and inflict burning damage on you, which can become a real pain during firefights. The first time most players will run into overheating in Cyberpunk 2077 is during the big shootout at the All Foods plant after dealing with Royce and the Maelstrom gang, and it’s a giant headache throughout the entirety of the encounter. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to counter it. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 is filled to the brim with bugs for most players right now, and overheating seems to be affected by a glitch of some kind in some areas.

How to Stop Overheating in Cyberpunk 2077

To stop overheating, you have to break the line of sight with the netrunner that’s hacking you. If you can get out of the enemy hacker’s sight before the overheat hack is uploaded, you won’t take any damage. However, netrunners can use cameras to spot you and this still counts as maintaining the line of sight, so make sure to shoot out any cameras you see or just hide from them. If you’re already burning, there’s no way to stop the damage, so try and prevent the hack from starting in the first place by hiding before the meter can fill up.

However, breaking the line of sight between V and the enemy netrunner isn’t always enough. Overheating appears to be bugged for some Cyberpunk 2077 players, and the hack will work on you even if you’re several rooms away from your foes. It’s a really annoying problem, and the only real way to counter it is to bring lots of healing items and target enemy netrunners first. Make sure you unlock the perk called I Spy, which is a Quickhacking perk that reveals enemy netrunners when they’re hacking you. You need five attribute points in Intelligence to unlock it, but it’s more than worth it. This perk will show you when someone is attempting to overheat you, highlighting them and making them an easy target

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.