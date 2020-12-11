Cyberpunk 2077: How to Win the Shooting Range Competition – Shoot to Thrill Quest Guide

In Act 2 of Cyberpunk 2077, your old pal Wilson will give you a call about a shooting range competition, which starts the Shoot to Thrill quest. You may remember Wilson from a side job earlier in the game called The Gun where you gave you a free iconic pistol. When you first visit the 2nd Amendment gun store early in the game, you may have been a bit disappointed the shooting range was off-limits, but now you’re invited to a special competition. Here’s how to win the shooting range competition in the Shoot to Thrill quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Win the Shooting Range Competition in Shoot the Thrill

To win the shooting range competition in Shoot to Thrill, you need to get a score of at least 40 points. There are 100 possible points in total, but you only need 40/100 to get first place. This could vary slightly based on some players’ reports, but you generally only need above 40 points to win. To start the contest, visit Wilson at the 2nd Amendment gun shop. Head to the marked shooting booth and wait for the competition to start. You’ll have to ready up twice because someone brings a double-barrel shotgun to the range, which is against the rules.

Once the competition begins for real, shoot as many targets as you can. There are two main tips for winning this contest. The first piece of advice is to shoot any targets you see. It may seem obvious, but some people seem to think you can only shoot targets that appear in your lane directly in front of you. This is not true, you can shoot any target and earn points.

The second tip is to shoot targets as many times as you can. Repeated shots on a target still count for points, so bring a pistol with a fast fire rate and unload as many bullets as you can when you see a target. If you follow these tips, you’ll come in first place in no time.

You can see someone getting a score of 100/100 points in the video below if you need further assistance.

If you win the competition, Wilson gives you a power pistol called the M-10AF Lexington as a reward. It has 59.8 DPS with 10-12 damage per shot and 5.36 attacks per second. Because it’s a power weapon, its bullets can ricochet off surfaces. This weapon’s stats could vary slightly depending on your current level when you complete this side job, but the pistol itself should stay the same.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.