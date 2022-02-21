Cyberpunk 2077 Last Call Reward: How to Get Neofiber Cyberware

Cyberpunk 2077 added new Fixer Gigs in Patch 1.5, and players can get a cool piece of Cyberware as a reward by completing the Last Call quest for Regina Jones. At the very end of the quest, you are told to “collect your reward,” but the game doesn’t exactly make it clear where you’re supposed to go. Usually, the game just adds quest rewards directly to your inventory, but Fixer Gigs work differently for some reason. You’ll have to make a short trip if you want to get what you need. Here’s how to collect the Last Call reward in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Collect Your Last Call Reward in Cyberpunk 2077

The Last Call reward is located at your stash in V’s apartment. You can find it by entering the room on the right after walking in the front door. When you open your stash, you will find the Neofiber Cyberware in there with the rest of your things. That is the reward for the Last Call quest.

The Neofiber Cyberware increases mitigation chance by 5% and mitigation strength by 10%, letting you take a few more hits in combat. It’s not the most exciting reward (like the Mantis Blades, for example), but it’s still a great piece of Cyberware that is worth installing if you have the capabilities.

Need a TL:DR for #Cyberpunk2077 Patch 1.5/Next-Gen Update? Here you go, chooms! pic.twitter.com/L7cWzH1XaB — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 16, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 added several Fixer Gigs like this one to the game, and all of those quests will deliver your rewards in the same manner. If you’re ever unsure where to claim your reward, just head to your stash. Patch 1.5 also addressed countless issues with the game, making it feel much more like the RPG it was intended to be when it first released. The game also came to next-gen consoles alongside Patch 1.5, complete with a ray-tracing mode and a 60 FPS performance mode.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.