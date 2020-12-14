Cyberpunk 2077: How to Find The Office Easter Egg – Big in Japan Quest Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 contains a bunch of references to other things, and one early side job includes a reference to The Office. Unlike the Hideo Kojima cameo, The Office reference in Cyberpunk 2077 is much more elaborate and actually has a quest of its own. This side job, Big in Japan, puts you in a crazy situation that leaves you with plenty of questions, but it turns out the whole thing is just one big inside joke. The Office easter egg is completely missable, hidden behind an optional dialogue choice, but most people will probably end up choosing the right option anyway because of the way the quest plays out. Here’s where to find The Office easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Find The Office Easter Egg in Cyberpunk 2077

To find The Office easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to accept the side job called Big in Japan. You can find this quest at the beginning of Act 2 of Cyberpunk 2077. When you start the mission called Ghost Town, you’re sent to meet Rogue at the Afterlife bar. She requires a payment of $15000 to continue the mission, something that you likely won’t be able to afford at this point, so you have no choice but to leave. Just outside of Rogue’s room is a man named Dennis, and he’s the one you pick up the Big in Japan job from.

Dennis tells you he has a very simple job for you. All you have to do is find a package and deliver it to a location nearby. If you accept, you have to drive down to the slum of the Kabuki neighborhood in the Watson district. There’s a big container in a building by the water with the words “No Future” graffitied on the side. The package is inside this container.

When you open the container, a person will fall out onto the floor. This man is your package. Pick him up and navigate to the nearby car denoted by an objective marker. Try your best to avoid the Tyger Claw gang members nearby. You can sneak by them without a firefight, but you may have to shoot your way out if you’re spotted. There’s a nasty bug in the Big in Japan quest that causes enemies to infinitely respawn, so you may have to reload an earlier save if things go wrong. Once you make it to the car, put the man in the trunk and drive to meet Dennis.

Once you deliver the package to Dennis, you can see The Office easter egg. It’s a missable easter egg, so be sure to select the dialogue option that says “Who is this guy?” If you don’t choose this line, you won’t see the easter egg. The man explains that his name is Haruyoshi, and he has a very interesting story. Here’s how his dialogue goes:

“In Japan, brain surgeon, top of all. Good instinct. One day, Tyger Claw boss need surgery. But, boss die on table! Tyger Claws were very angry. I hide in boat, swim to America. Here Dennis saves me. But there is secret – I kill Tyger Claw boss on purpose. World best surgeon make no mistake!”

For comparison, here’s the quote from The Office that Haruyoshi’s line is based on:

“In Japan, heart surgeon. Number one. Steady hand. One day, Yakuza boss need new heart. I do operation. But, mistake! Yakuza boss die! Yakuza very mad. I hide in fishing boat, come to America. No english, no food, no money. Darryl give me job. Now I have house, American car, and new woman. Darryl save life. My big secret: I kill yakuza boss on purpose. I good surgeon. The best!”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.