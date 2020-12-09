Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, and there’s a hefty day one patch (update 1.02) that players will need to download when starting the game. This is the day one patch for the game that will fix many of the issues that have been plaguing the game prior to its official launch. Reviewers lambasted the game’s unpolished technical state and the high amount of bugs they encountered, and this update should remedy some of the more major issues with the game. Here’s the full list of patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.02.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.02 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.02. All we have to go off of is the basic changelog that accompanies all PlayStation updates. The patch notes are listed below.

Various stability improvements

Various performance improvements

Critical progression and gameplay issues addressed

This is the day one patch for the game that will address many of the issues that reviewers encountered during their pre-release play sessions. It’s a huge update that weighs in at around 25-30 GB depending on your platform of choice. This update is actually the reason Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed from its previous November 19 release date, with CD Projekt Red stating that it “undercalculated” the time necessary to finish the day one patch while simultaneously working on polishing the game for nine different platforms (Xbox One/X, Xbox Series X|S, PS4/Pro, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia). We will update this article accordingly when (or if) CD Projekt Red releases official patch notes.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.