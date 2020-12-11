Here’s what’s new in update 1.03 for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red’s open-world RPG has been having a bit of a rocky launch to say the least, with PC and console players alike reporting a wide array of bugs, glitches, and performance problems. The day one patch addressed a ton of issues already, but fans are eager for the next update to make Night City a bit more stable. This patch addresses some of the more common crashing problems that people have been experiencing and also aims to improve performance across all platforms. Here’s everything new in Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.03.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.03 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.03, but there is a tentative list of patch notes out there for now (thanks UpdateCrazy). We’ll update this article accordingly once CD Projekt Red announces an official changelog, but for now, here are the tentative patch notes.

Added performance and stability improvements.

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs.

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4 and Xbox One/S.

Fixed crashing problems.

Addressed issues related to FPS drop.

Addressed texture related issues.

Fixed game loading issues.

Added performance fixes.

Other under the hood fixes.

This update addresses many major issues that fans have been complaining about in the few short days since Cyberpunk 2077 first launched. Performance is the primary focus here, improving framerates on RTX graphics cards and stabilizing performance on consoles. Some crashes have been fixed, and the game should be more stable overall. Again, these are only temporary patch notes, and we will update this article once CD Projekt Red officially announces what this update entails.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.