Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Update 1.06 for Cyberpunk 2077 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Cyberpunk 2077 has been receiving updates at a steady pace following the backlash CD Projekt Red faced due to the game’s lackluster launch state. Refunds are being issued to unhappy players, but the developer is dedicated to fixing the game on consoles and PC for those that stick around. Don’t expect any gigantic fixes with this update, but Cyberpunk 2077 should run a bit smoother on all platforms with this patch. Here’s everything new with Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.06.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Quests Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.

Console-Specific Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.

PC-Specific Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.



Despite its small feature list, this patch weighs in at a whopping 16.8 GB on PS4. Other platforms can expect a similar file size, but the exact size will differ based on your system of choice. This patch fixes the 8 MB save corruption bug that was recently discovered by players. This issue would permanently corrupt any Cyberpunk save file that reached over 8 MB in size, but that should not happen anymore after installing this update. Any already corrupted saves cannot be fixed, however. Outside of that, this patch fixes a specific quest issue and improves stability for console players, so PS4 and Xbox owners should see less crashes after installing this update.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Cyberpunk site.