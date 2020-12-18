Microsoft-Follows-Sony-in-Offering-Full-Refunds-for-Cyberpunk-2077

The situation just keeps getting worse for CD Projekt Red and their recent blockbuster release, Cyberpunk 2077. The game launched to mostly rave reviews on PC but once it was available for people to play on consoles the reception turned sour. Bugs and crashes have run rampant across all platforms, but the base PS4 and Xbox One consoles simply don’t run the game at what many consider an acceptable state.

This resulted in Sony taking the unprecedented move last night of offering full refunds for the game and delisting the title from the PlayStation Store. Microsoft has followed suit, “expanding” their current refund policy to include full refunds for all buyers of the game through the Microsoft Store, though they held off on delisting the title entirely.

“To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice,” reads the announcement on Twitter.

They continued by praising those who worked so hard on the game, which was one of the most anticipated releases of 2020. “While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles.”

Sony had to take bigger steps due to their relatively lacking refund and return policy on the PS Store. Microsoft by contrast has a well established refund policy, which players have already been able to take advantage of for Cyberpunk 2077. “We have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one,” the tweet continued. However, they are now expanding this policy so players should find it much easier to get their money back if they are disappointed with the game.

To do so just head to this site and fill out the form. The full policy for refunds on Xbox One are listed there, but with the expanded policy you should be able to get one even if you are outside the usual parameters. On top of this announcement Best Buy also revealed that they would be accepting returns of physical copies of Cyberpunk 2077 outside of their usual policy. So things aren’t going well for Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles, even though the core gameplay we reviewed on PC was pretty solid.