Cyberpunk 2077 Removed from the PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a bit of a rocky launch. The latest outing from Witcher developer CD Projekt Red has experienced a number of issues ranging from stability issues, glitches, and flat out not working on last generation systems. This lead to the developer apologizing to those who paid for the product, promising updates and refunds.

The developer said in a post made to the Cyberpunk 2077 twitter account, “…We would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase.”

Sony has confirmed that players of the PS4 version of the game will be able to receive refunds saying in a statement, “SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store.” Sony took it one step further by removing the title from the store all together.

The decision to pull the game was made due to a conversation between Sony and the developer. CD Projekt Red said in a statement, “The decision was undertaken following our discussion with SIE regarding a full refund for all gamers who had purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund at this time. All copies of the game previously purchased digitally on PlayStation Store remain available for use by their respective buyers.”

CD Projekt Red says that all copies of the game will continue to receive support from the developer. If you’re still on the fence when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077 or you’d just like to hear another opinion, be sure to check out our review of Cyberpunk 2077.