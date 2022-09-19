Dead by Daylight: Are the Killer and Survivor Expansion Packs Worth It?

The Dead by Daylight killer and survivor expansion packs unlock certain non-licensed characters. Currently, 29 killers and 33 survivors are available to play in Dead by Daylight. The killer and survivor expansion packs may seem like an excellent way to unlock all these characters, but are they worth it?

Are the Killer and Survivor Expansion Packs Worth Buying?

No, the killer and survivor expansion packs are not worth it. The expansion packs do not unlock licensed characters, nor recently released non-licensed characters, These expansions will also will not include any non-licensed characters released in the future and do not include exclusive items given in the chapter DLC.

There are better ways for you to purchase content for Dead by Daylight. For example, you can purchase non-licensed killers, non-licensed survivors, and individual teachable perks using the in-game currency called Iridescent Shards.

Suppose you don’t want to wait to purchase a specific killer, survivor, or perk using the in-game currency. In that case, purchasing the chapter DLC offers more bang for your buck as it is cheaper to purchase each chapter on sale than to purchase these expansion packs.

Killer Expansion Pack

The killer expansion pack unlocks the following non-licensed killers:

Hag

Doctor

Clown

Spirit

Legion

Plague

Oni

Deathslinger

Blight

Twins

Trickster

Exclusive universal charm

The survivor expansion pack does not include the Artist and the Dredge. The killer expansion pack will also not include any future non-licensed killers.

Survivor Expansion Pack

The survivor expansion pack unlocks the following non-licensed survivors:

Ace Visconti

Feng Min

Kate Densen

Adam Francis

Jeff Johansen

Jane Romero

Yul Kumura

Zarina Kassir

Felix Richter

Elodie Rakoto

Yun-Jin Lee

Exclusive universal charm

The survivor expansion pack does not include Mikaela Reid, Jonah Vasquez, and Haddie Kaur. The survivor expansion pack will also not include any future non-licensed survivors.

Reasons Not To Purchase

The expansion packs do not include licensed survivors or killers, so you will not unlock killers like Leatherface, Nemesis, or Executioner. You will also not unlock survivors like Ashley J. Williams, Laurie Strode, or Leon Scott Kennedy.

You will not receive a discount on the expansion pack or a refund of in-game currency for any killer or survivor you already own, which lowers the value of the expansion packs if you already own any non-licensed killers or survivors included in the expansion packs.

You don’t get any of the exclusive items chapter DLC provides. For instance, the Binding of Kin chapter DLC comes with the sunset crop exclusive clothing item for Elodie Rakoto, which you cannot purchase separately.

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.