Update 2.09 has been released for Dead by Daylight, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings Dead by Daylight to version 4.4.0 and adds a new killer and survivor to the game. The Twins are the game’s newest killer, and Élodie Rakoto is the corresponding survivor added with this patch. A handful of visual changes have been made to a few maps as well, and this update should be especially noticeable on the new next-gen versions of Dead by Daylight. On top of that, The Nightmare on Elm Street DLC is now available through the in-game store on all platforms. Here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 2.09.

Dead by Daylight Update 2.09 Patch Notes

Features & Content

New Chapter: A Binding of Kin Added A New Killer – The Twins Added a New Survivor – Élodie Rakoto

Live Updates The Nightmare on Elm Street DLC is now available through the in-game store on the Nintendo Switch, Windows Store, Stadia, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The full DLC will start to appear on each platform’s respective store shortly. Rite of The Ghost Face Daily Ritual has been simplified: “Mark 4 Survivors”. All Daily Rituals that were worth less then 30k bloodpoints are now worth 30k bloodpoints. Sabotage Ritual now requires 4 Hooks to be sabotaged. Blight’s Adrenaline Vial addon now makes Rush Tokens regenerate faster than in the previous release. Blight’s Soul Chemical addon has a new function: During a rush, the moment you enter the 16 meter radius around a Survivor who is repairing or healing, trigger a tremendously difficult Skill Check for that Survivor. Can activate once per Survivor per Rush. Does not trigger for a Rush starting within 16 meters of the Survivor.

Visual Update Visual updates to maps in Ormond and Junkyard. Visual update to the Hatch and Totem. Visual update on the Twins Lobby.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the player Cloud ID to be missing from the ban message.

Fixed an issue that caused daily rituals to be consumed even if the claim of bloodpoints for a completed daily ritual failed.

Fixed an issue that caused unavailable Archives cosmetics to appear on the Feature Store section if all the cosmetics were already purchased.

Fixed an issue that caused a short freeze when opening a chest.

Fixed an issue that prevented survivors from being able to start unlocking a chest from its side.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be able to steal items from chests opened by other survivors.

Fixed an issue that caused the animation of mending another survivor to be missing.

Fixed an issue that caused the animation of waking up another survivor to be missing.

Fixed an issue that caused firecrackers not to destroy Hag traps.

Fixed an issue that caused Hag traps auras not to be visible while they are being burned by a flashlight.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be able to see through walls when using a flashlight and hugging the wall.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused killers to be stuck inside a generator after damaging it.

Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to sabotage hooks through walls.

Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to complete a sixth generator when failing a skill check while the fifth generator is completed.

Fixed an issue that prevented killers from damaging a breakable wall after getting stunned while breaking the wall.

Fixed an issue that caused notifications bubble not to appear when completing a generator inside a building in Badham Preschool.

Fixed an issue that caused Nurse blinks to be unreliable around the Blood Lodge.

Fixed an issue that caused the corrupted Pool of Devotion sound effect to be heard in the beginning of a match against the Plague.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to pan left before panning right when entering the title screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hillbilly’s chainsaw to disappear during the pallet stun animation.

Fixed an issue in windowed mode which made it sometimes possible to resize the window when rotating the camera while holding M1

Fixed an issue which made exclusive cosmetics available to all

Fixed an issue on various maps which showed extremely bright lighting in various colors

Fixed an issue that may cause The Legion not to down survivors when hitting them while in Feral Frenzy when equipped with the Frank’s Mixtape add on

Fixed an issue that caused the confetti of forth anniversary items to trigger in the tally screen

Fixed an issue that caused invisible collisions on the stairs leading to the Killer Basement on the Hawkins National Laboratory map

Fixed an issue that caused The Spirit to see flashlight beams during Yamaoka’s Haunting

Fixed an issue that caused survivors’ camera to clip through the generator pole when repairing a generator

Xbox One Only Fixed a crash on Xbox One when trying selecting ‘View profile’ of a XSX account

Switch Only Fixed an issue where the players would run at a slower speed when looking in certain directions



Known Issues

The Twins Victor may become stuck if he pounces on a locker with a healthy Survivor inside. Charlotte will be unable to search the locker until Victor is recalled.

The Twins’ Perks Coup de Grâce: Missing visual feedback when performing a modified lunge attack Hoarder: The notification does not always work when Survivors pick up items in the basement Hoarder: The perk currently does not lower the rarity of items found in chests Hoarder: The perk currently does not spawn 2 extra chests

Élodie’s Perks Appraisal: The perk grants the “Chest Unlocked” score event when performing the Rummage action Appraisal: Survivors keep rummaging through the chest for a brief moment after the action is completed Deception: The UI does not function as intended Deception: The feint locker animation may interfere with the rushed locker entry animation Deception: Various issues may occur when using the perk with high latency Power Struggle: The perk can’t be used while actively wiggling Power Struggle: The perk cannot be used immediately if the wiggle threshold was reached before wiggling Power Struggle: Stunning the killer with this perk will sometimes snap the killer to the other side of the pallet Power Struggle: Survivors may become stuck inside pallets after using Power Struggle



Changes from PTB

The Twins Allow Victor to be recalled after having been on a survivor’s back for 45 seconds The Twins’ Spinning Top add on now causes the survivor to drop any held item when hit by Victor’s pounce attack

The Twins Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that might cause Victor’s movement speed to be permanently reduced Fixed an issue that caused Victor to be unable to see the exit gate aura Fixed an issue that caused Victor to be able to see scratch marks left while Charlotte was controlled Fixed an issue that allowed Victor to pounce through the exit gate entity barrier Fixed an issue that allowed Victor to leap past the closed exit gates on some maps Fixed an issue that might cause Victor to be temporarily misaligned after latching on a survivor’s back Fixed an issue that caused Victor to remain stuck in the air if a survivor disconnects while Victor is on its back Fixed an issue that might cause Victor to be stuck when landing on chests Fixed an issue that caused survivor’s screens to turn completely black when The Twins use the Knock Out perk

Perks Coup de Grace: Reduced the values from 60/80/100% to 40/50/60%

Other PTB Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that caused Appraisal’s Rummage’s action to be influenced by other perks affecting unopened chest unlock speeds Fixed an issue that caused the sound effect to be missing when entering a locker with the perk Deception Fixed an issue that caused the extra chests not to be spawned when using the Hoarder perk Fixed an issue that caused players to be able to perform an action when another character stands in front of the interactable object Fixed an issue that caused survivors to not have any dying animation when The Huntress hits them with an hatchet that put them in the dying state Fixed an issue that caused survivors failing a skill check not to be woken up from the Dream World when playing against The Nightmare Fixed an issue that caused Balanced Landing’s Haste effect not to display a timer Fixed an issue that caused The Trapper not to have any sound effects when stunned Fixed an issue that caused The Nightmare, The Hag, The Trapper and The Demorgorgon not to be able to place traps or portals inside the Blood Lodge Fixed an issue that caused a sound effect to play continually when holding a flashlight on a blinded killer’s face



Dead by Daylight is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and mobile devices.