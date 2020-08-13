Dead by Daylight Introduces Cross-Play and Cross-Friends Today

Do you play Dead by Daylight, but found yourself unable to murder your friends because they play on a different platform than you? Well, rejoice all you cold-blooded killers and stalwart survivors, because Behaviour Interactive implemented full cross-play and cross-friends today, meaning the only thing keeping you from slaughtering each other is fear itself.

Cross-play and cross-friends in Dead by Daylight works across all platforms, except mobile and Stadia.

Now, I want to get this out of the way: cross-progression isn’t a thing in Dead by Daylight yet. So, if you were hoping to bring your progress over from your PC to, say, the Nintendo Switch you’ll need to temper your expectations. That out of the way, cross-play works exactly as it says on the tin: so long as everyone is on the same version of the game they’ll be able to play together. Currently mobile is excluded, and the feature is slated to arrive on Stadia later this year.

If you don’t want to play against other platforms you can always disable the options in the settings menu. Additionally, this update does not bring keyboard and mouse support to the console versions of the game, so anyone hoping for that may be disappointed. The official F.A.Q over on the Dead by Daylight website breaks things down a bit further, such as how to add friends across platforms.