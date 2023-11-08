Dead by Daylight Chucky: Perks, Skills, and Release Date

Image: Behaviour Interactive

Chucky, the famous killer from the movies of the same name, is on his way to Dead by Daylight. In this guide, you will find all the answers to questions such as Chucky’s perks, skills, and a release date on when to expect the killer in Dead by Daylight.

Chucky Dead by Daylight Release Date

Chucky will be available in Dead by Daylight on November 28, 2023, but he’s currently playable in the Public Test Build on PC. When he’s officially released on the 28th, he will be fully available for all players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Considering Chucky is only part of a more minor paragraph chapter, the cost of the DLC should land around $9.99.

Chucky Perks in Dead by Daylight

According to the Dead by Daylight official blog page, Chucky will come with three unique perks. These perks are designed to “maximize the playful nature of his cruelty.” Check out all of Chucky’s perks below.

Hex: Two Can Play: Blinds any Survivor that dares to stun or blind you.

Blinds any Survivor that dares to stun or blind you. Friends ‘Til The End: When you hook a Survivor that is not the Obsession, the Obsession will become exposed and briefly reveal their aura. When you hook the Obsession, a random Survivor will scream and become the Obsession.

When you hook a Survivor that is not the Obsession, the Obsession will become exposed and briefly reveal their aura. When you hook the Obsession, a random Survivor will scream and become the Obsession. Batteries Included: Whenever a Generator is complete, entering its vicinity will grant you a movement speed boost for as long as you remain in range.

Chucky Skills and Abilities in Dead by Daylight

Not only does Chucky come with three unique perks, but he also comes with four special abilities/skills, according to a Behaviour Interactive blog post. Check out all the killer abilities below.

Killer Power

The Good Guy has two modes: he can switch between Normal Mode and Hidey-Ho Mode. Due to his short height, The Good Guy also has a fixed third-person camera positioned above and behind him, giving the player a better view of his surroundings. He is also much shorter than other Killers, making him very stealthy. However, he leaves fading footprints behind as he walks.

Special Ability: Hidey-Ho Mode

Press the Active Ability button to enter Hidey-Ho Mode for 14 seconds. While in this mode, the Killer has no Terror Radius, and “distraction” footprints and audio are spawned all across the map.

Special Attack: Slice and Dice

While in Hidey-Ho Mode, press and hold the Special Attack button to charge up a Slice & Dice Attack. When charged, sprint forward at high speed, triggering an attack at the end (or whenever the Special Attack button is released).

Special Ability: Scamper

While in Hidey-Ho Mode, when you are near a vault or pallet, press the Interaction button to scamper through it quickly without breaking it

There you have it, folks! Everything you need to know about Chucky in Dead by Daylight. I personally haven’t played DBD in a very long time, but since my favorite killer from one of my favorite horror franchises is joining the fun, it’s time to hop back in for another go.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023