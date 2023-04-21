Dead Island 2 Mission List: How Long is the Main Story?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How long is Dead Island 2? With the highly-anticipated sequel getting announced nearly a decade ago, zombie fans have been wondering how many quests are in the main campaign and how long it will take for them to finish the story. Thankfully, Dead Island 2 is filled with a ton of content, including beautiful locales, powerful weapons, and plenty of undead hordes to slay throughout the streets of Hell-A.

There’s also a ton of side content in the game, with the total side quest tally coming up greater than the number of main story quests. There’s plenty to do in Dead Island 2’s sun-soaked apocalypse, and you should be prepared to lose dozens of hours to this open-world zombie adventure if it gets its hooks in you.

All Main Missions in Dead Island 2

There are 24 main story missions in Dead Island 2 and each of them is listed below.

Flight of the Damned Desperately Seeking Emma Bel-Air Brawl Call the Cavalry Room Service for Major Booker The Chosen One O Michael, Where Art Thou? Kwon with the Wind Michael Anders and the Holy Grail Justifiable Zombicide Saddle Up Santa Monica Flushed The Heart of Darkness The Red Mist The Giant-Slayer Beach Offensive The Final Gauntlet Plumbing the Depths Blood Drive Boardwalking Dead The Search for Truth Rage Quit The End of the Line Hollywood Ending

How Many Side Missions Are in Dead Island 2?

There are 33 side quests to complete in Dead Island 2 not counting the lost and found missions, which the game counts separately. Here’s a full list of every side quest found throughout the game.

#Clickbait

The Death of the Party

Resurrect The Rex

The Rav-ages of Caustic-X

Cold Pork

It Came From Monarch Studios

Cremains of the Day

Lending a Hand

Message in a Bottle

Boz Makes a Bang

Creature Comforts

It’s Not Your Fault

Scooped!

The Ballad of Rikky Rex

Body Art: The Visionary

Body Art: Heft

The Terror of Sound Stage 7

Dez and the Mother of Satan

Diaries of the Dead

Like and Follow

Going Viral

Body Art: Moist

Body Art: Vigor

Body Art: Dread

Body Art: The Unveiling

Body Art: Uproar

Beacon of Hope

The Hero’s Journey

Red Tide

Organ Donor

Coast Guardian

More Than The Badge

The Art of War

In addition to these side quests, there are 15 additional lost and found missions that reward unique weapons and upgrades if you put in the work to follow the paper trails. Here’s a list of every lost and found quest in Dead Island 2.

The Clean and Snatch

Missing: Laura

Missing: Davis

Missing: Greg

Fool’s Gold

Missing Jamal

My Mailman Was A Zombie!

Jo’s Rainy Day Stash

[REDACTED]

Missing: Pablo

Missing: Shane

Missing: Nadia

Missing: Steve

Missing: Rainier

Not all of these lost and found quests are created equal, however. Most of the missing people questlines do not give any weapons or mods upon completion, but most of the others will net you legendary weapons with unique properties.