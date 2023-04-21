Dead Island 2 Mission List: How Long is the Main Story?

Escape from Hell-A.

April 20th, 2023 by Diego Perez
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How long is Dead Island 2? With the highly-anticipated sequel getting announced nearly a decade ago, zombie fans have been wondering how many quests are in the main campaign and how long it will take for them to finish the story. Thankfully, Dead Island 2 is filled with a ton of content, including beautiful locales, powerful weapons, and plenty of undead hordes to slay throughout the streets of Hell-A.

There’s also a ton of side content in the game, with the total side quest tally coming up greater than the number of main story quests. There’s plenty to do in Dead Island 2’s sun-soaked apocalypse, and you should be prepared to lose dozens of hours to this open-world zombie adventure if it gets its hooks in you.

All Main Missions in Dead Island 2

There are 24 main story missions in Dead Island 2 and each of them is listed below.

  1. Flight of the Damned
  2. Desperately Seeking Emma
  3. Bel-Air Brawl
  4. Call the Cavalry
  5. Room Service for Major Booker
  6. The Chosen One
  7. O Michael, Where Art Thou?
  8. Kwon with the Wind
  9. Michael Anders and the Holy Grail
  10. Justifiable Zombicide
  11. Saddle Up Santa Monica
  12. Flushed
  13. The Heart of Darkness
  14. The Red Mist
  15. The Giant-Slayer
  16. Beach Offensive
  17. The Final Gauntlet
  18. Plumbing the Depths
  19. Blood Drive
  20. Boardwalking Dead
  21. The Search for Truth
  22. Rage Quit
  23. The End of the Line
  24. Hollywood Ending

Related: All Dead Island 2 Weapon Types Explained: Maiming, Frenzy, Headhunter, Bulldozer, and More

How Many Side Missions Are in Dead Island 2?

There are 33 side quests to complete in Dead Island 2 not counting the lost and found missions, which the game counts separately. Here’s a full list of every side quest found throughout the game.

  • #Clickbait
  • The Death of the Party
  • Resurrect The Rex
  • The Rav-ages of Caustic-X
  • Cold Pork
  • It Came From Monarch Studios
  • Cremains of the Day
  • Lending a Hand
  • Message in a Bottle
  • Boz Makes a Bang
  • Creature Comforts
  • It’s Not Your Fault 
  • Scooped!
  • The Ballad of Rikky Rex 
  • Body Art: The Visionary 
  • Body Art: Heft
  • The Terror of Sound Stage 7
  • Dez and the Mother of Satan
  • Diaries of the Dead
  • Like and Follow
  • Going Viral
  • Body Art: Moist
  • Body Art: Vigor
  • Body Art: Dread
  • Body Art: The Unveiling
  • Body Art: Uproar
  • Beacon of Hope
  • The Hero’s Journey
  • Red Tide
  • Organ Donor
  • Coast Guardian
  • More Than The Badge
  • The Art of War

In addition to these side quests, there are 15 additional lost and found missions that reward unique weapons and upgrades if you put in the work to follow the paper trails. Here’s a list of every lost and found quest in Dead Island 2.

  • The Clean and Snatch
  • Missing: Laura 
  • Missing: Davis 
  • Missing: Greg
  • Fool’s Gold 
  • Missing Jamal
  • My Mailman Was A Zombie!
  • Jo’s Rainy Day Stash
  • [REDACTED]
  • Missing: Jamal
  • Missing: Pablo
  • Missing: Shane
  • Missing: Nadia
  • Missing: Steve
  • Missing: Rainier

Not all of these lost and found quests are created equal, however. Most of the missing people questlines do not give any weapons or mods upon completion, but most of the others will net you legendary weapons with unique properties.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :