Dead Island 2 Mission List: How Long is the Main Story?

How long is Dead Island 2? With the highly-anticipated sequel getting announced nearly a decade ago, zombie fans have been wondering how many quests are in the main campaign and how long it will take for them to finish the story. Thankfully, Dead Island 2 is filled with a ton of content, including beautiful locales, powerful weapons, and plenty of undead hordes to slay throughout the streets of Hell-A.
There’s also a ton of side content in the game, with the total side quest tally coming up greater than the number of main story quests. There’s plenty to do in Dead Island 2’s sun-soaked apocalypse, and you should be prepared to lose dozens of hours to this open-world zombie adventure if it gets its hooks in you.
All Main Missions in Dead Island 2
There are 24 main story missions in Dead Island 2 and each of them is listed below.
- Flight of the Damned
- Desperately Seeking Emma
- Bel-Air Brawl
- Call the Cavalry
- Room Service for Major Booker
- The Chosen One
- O Michael, Where Art Thou?
- Kwon with the Wind
- Michael Anders and the Holy Grail
- Justifiable Zombicide
- Saddle Up Santa Monica
- Flushed
- The Heart of Darkness
- The Red Mist
- The Giant-Slayer
- Beach Offensive
- The Final Gauntlet
- Plumbing the Depths
- Blood Drive
- Boardwalking Dead
- The Search for Truth
- Rage Quit
- The End of the Line
- Hollywood Ending
How Many Side Missions Are in Dead Island 2?
There are 33 side quests to complete in Dead Island 2 not counting the lost and found missions, which the game counts separately. Here’s a full list of every side quest found throughout the game.
- #Clickbait
- The Death of the Party
- Resurrect The Rex
- The Rav-ages of Caustic-X
- Cold Pork
- It Came From Monarch Studios
- Cremains of the Day
- Lending a Hand
- Message in a Bottle
- Boz Makes a Bang
- Creature Comforts
- It’s Not Your Fault
- Scooped!
- The Ballad of Rikky Rex
- Body Art: The Visionary
- Body Art: Heft
- The Terror of Sound Stage 7
- Dez and the Mother of Satan
- Diaries of the Dead
- Like and Follow
- Going Viral
- Body Art: Moist
- Body Art: Vigor
- Body Art: Dread
- Body Art: The Unveiling
- Body Art: Uproar
- Beacon of Hope
- The Hero’s Journey
- Red Tide
- Organ Donor
- Coast Guardian
- More Than The Badge
- The Art of War
In addition to these side quests, there are 15 additional lost and found missions that reward unique weapons and upgrades if you put in the work to follow the paper trails. Here’s a list of every lost and found quest in Dead Island 2.
- The Clean and Snatch
- Missing: Laura
- Missing: Davis
- Missing: Greg
- Fool’s Gold
- Missing Jamal
- My Mailman Was A Zombie!
- Jo’s Rainy Day Stash
- [REDACTED]
- Missing: Jamal
- Missing: Pablo
- Missing: Shane
- Missing: Nadia
- Missing: Steve
- Missing: Rainier
Not all of these lost and found quests are created equal, however. Most of the missing people questlines do not give any weapons or mods upon completion, but most of the others will net you legendary weapons with unique properties.