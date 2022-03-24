Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC: Release Time and Upgrade Details

Death Stranding is about to come out with a director’s cut for the PC version of the game. Death Stranding’s console director’s cut has been out for almost half a year now, so PC players already know what to expect with their director’s cut release of Death Stranding. Of course, this director’s cut of Death Stranding is not a free update. If you don’t own the game you can buy this version of Death Stranding for $39.99. If you do own Death Stranding, you can buy an upgrade for $9.99. Let’s go over when the director’s cut will come out and what is included.

When Does Death Stranding Director’s Cut Come Out

Although the director’s cut of Death Standing is already available on Playstation, you will have to wait a couple more days for it to come out on PC. The Director’s cut releases on March 30th and is currently not available for pre-order. Even though you can’t currently pre-order it, we do already know the price of the director’s cut and you can still play the base game until the director’s cut comes out.

Getting the director’s cut of Death Stranding will give you some nice new polish to the game. Higher frame rates, ultrawide monitor support, and support for Intel’s Xe Super Sampling graphics technology. All of this will make Death Stranding rival any modern triple-A release. That is not all you’ll be getting with the director’s cut version of the game though.

Alongside the graphical update, there is a decent amount of new content added to Death Stranding. Alongside the cross-over sidequests for Cyberpunk 2077 and the Half-Life series, a new set of side quests are added to the game that is themed after Metal Gear. Now, all we need are some Elden Ring boss fight quests to be added in as well. Alongside the new quests, more new content is coming to Death Stranding.

New useable items are coming as well, such as the hoverpack. As well as a new race track to have fun with in your downtime from delivering packages and dealing with BTs. If you need any more help with Death Stranding make sure to check out our other guides.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is available now on PS5 and coming soon to PC.