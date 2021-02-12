Destiny 2 – All New Exotics in Season of the Chosen

Destiny 2 kicked off the brand new Season 13, the Season of the Chosen, with some quite interesting additions, including a bunch of some cool-looking Exotics. The highlight of the season of course is the new Ticuu’s Divination Bow, with the rest being the icing on the cake. Let’s take a look at all of them.

Every new Exotic item that was introduced with the Season of the Chosen.

Ticuu’s Divination – Energy Bow

The new bow added into Destiny 2, that can be acquired literally right away, if you buy the new Season Pass. If not, then you can unlock it for free at Rank 35 of the same Pass.

Ticuu’s Divination shoots solar arrows, that are homing while hip firing, marking enemies with a certain debuff. If you attack them again, they are detonated for extra damage. Enemies explode if they die as well, providing a good AOE burst to cramped up groups. If you aim down the bow, then the arrows instantly detonate without the need of an enemy being marked before hand.

Cuirass of the Falling Star – Titan Chest Armor

The new chest piece for Titans is a great addition to their already good collection of Exotics, with a defensive perk to boot. It increases your Thundercrash Super, and provides an overshield based on how much you stayed on the air before using it.

Legendary and Master lost sectors are needed to be completed solo in order to obtain this item, with higher difficulties having more chances to drop it.

Mantle of Battle Harmony – Warlock Chest Armor

Warlock’s new Exotic, Mantle of Battle Harmony is a chest piece focused on Light subclasses. Every time you get a kill with a weapon type that matches your subclass, you regen Super energy. When full a bonus to the weapon damage of that certain type is gained.

Similarly to Titan’s Cuirass of the Falling Star, you need to complete legendary and master sectors to get your hands on this equipment.

Omnioculus – Hunter Chest Armor

The Omnioculus provides Hunters a second smoke bomb charge and grants damage resistances while being invisible. Also, you gain melee energy if you make an ally invisible too.

Guess what! Yes indeed, this chest piece is also earned through legendary and master sectors, the same way as the previous two do.

There you have it, all 4 new Exotic items in Destiny 2, that were introduced with the Season of the Chosen coming in. Not too much to brag about, but for sure some extra goodies to hunt while enjoying the new content. Personally, I really love the new Bow, so I’m really excited to see how it’ll do in end-game.

Season of the Chosen is currently live in Destiny 2.