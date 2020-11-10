Destiny 2: Beyond Light Power Cap – What is the New Max Power Level?

What is the power cap in Destiny 2: Beyond Light? After the credits roll on the Beyond Light campaign, Guardians will have to focus on increasing their power levels in order to prepare for the upcoming raid and other challenging content. The main draw of Destiny is getting stronger and getting new gear, and fans can expect a raised power cap in Beyond Light just like with every other expansion. The minimum power requirement for the upcoming raid is 1230, so you’ll have a lot of farming to do if you want to be raid ready on day one. Here’s the new power cap for Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Max Power Cap

The current soft power cap in Destiny 2: Beyond light is 1200. The hard power cap is 1250, and using pinnacle gear lets you reach a maximum power level of 1260.

Soft Power Cap – 1200

Hard Power Cap – 1250

Pinnacle Power Cap – 1260

The soft power cap is only 1200, while the raid requires you to be 1230. This means you’re going to have to put in a lot of work if you want to be ready for the raid when it releases. You can hit the soft cap of 1200 just by playing the game and picking up new gear. The hard cap of 1250, however, requires you to complete daily and weekly challenges that give you “powerful rewards,” so progression slows to a crawl once you pass the soft cap threshold. Finally, the pinnacle cap of 1260 requires rewards that you can only get from “pinnacle gear,” which are exceedingly rare and are tied to weekly challenges and objectives. Getting a full set of 1260 armor and weapons will take a very long time, so get grinding early if you want to become the most powerful Guardian you can.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-generation patch for Destiny 2 is coming on December 8 that will contain several enhancements for the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.