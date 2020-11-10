The latest Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, is nearly here. In this expansion, Guardians will journey to Europa, a frozen moon of Jupiter, and confront the darkness head-on for the first time in the series. The Season of Arrivals has been building up to this moment for the past few weeks, with pyramid ships beginning to orbit more and more of our solar system’s planets, but now it is time to fight back. New weapons, new armor, and new powers await. Here’s when you can download and start playing Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Release Time

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be released on November 10, 2020. The expansion will be playable at 9 AM PST/ 12 PM EST on all platforms.

According to an official post from Bungie, the new patch will be available across all platforms and regions and Destiny 2 players will be able to log back into the game at 9:00 AM PST, meaning you can start playing Beyond Light at that time. However, you may experience sign-in issues and other problems because maintenance doesn’t officially conclude until three hours later at 12:00 PM PDT. Worst case scenario, you’ll have to wait until then to log in and start playing.

How to Pre-Load Beyond Light

You can start downloading the Beyond Light expansion before it goes live in order to ensure you can play right when it releases. To preload Beyond Light on PS4, find Destiny 2 on your home screen, press the Options button, and select “Check for Updates.” The latest version will begin downloading. If you’re on Xbox or PC, the update will be automatically downloaded after 7 PM PST on November 9 as long as you have automatic updates enabled.

The updated storage requirements on each platform needed to install Beyond Light are listed below.

PS4 Destiny 2 Install Size: 70.78 GB Storage Space Needed for Installation: 171.68 GB

PS5 Destiny 2 Install Size: 70.78 GB Storage Space Needed for Installation: 70.78 GB

Xbox One Destiny 2 Install Size: 65.7 GB Storage Space Needed for Installation: 65.7 GB

Xbox Series X|S Destiny 2 Install Size: 65.7 GB Storage Space Needed for Installation: 65.7 GB

PC Destiny 2 Install Size: 69.7 GB Storage Space Needed for Installation: 186.2 GB



Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be released on November 10 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The next-generation version of Destiny 2 will launch later on December 8 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.