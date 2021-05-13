Destiny 2: Cryosthesia 77K Catalyst Objectives and How to Complete Them

The Cryosthesia 77k catalyst in Destiny 2 isn’t the worst to unlock, but you will have to play Crucible if you plan to grab it. The exotic gun itself is the first reward in the paid portion of the season track, and is available at rank 35 to free players.

This snappy little sidearm fits into the primary weapon slot, and it’s infused with Stasis! The Cryosthesia 77k pairs well with Warlocks’ Shadebinder subclass, but it’s Liquid Cooling perk is a touch lacking due to the reload requirement. Thankfully, its catalyst helps the sidearm overcome this deficiency, and it’s not the worst to unlock. Well, assuming you still enjoy Crucible that is.

Cryosthesia 77K Catalyst Objectives and How to Complete Them

The Cryesthesia 77k Catalyst has two steps (three if you count the final turn-in), both with three objectives each. The first step isn’t too terrible since you can use whatever weapon you want to progress each objective. The second step however is a bit of a pain in the ass, largely due to the Crucible objective. Below are all six objectives across both steps needed to unlock the Cryosthesia 77K catalyst.

75 Precision final blows Can use any weapon; shoot ’em in the head (unless they’re Vex, then aim for the gut).

50 Guardians defeated This can be a slog if you’re not a fan of PvP, but the week 1 Team Scorched mode is an excellent way to grab your kills without having to deal with sweaty laden matches. If it’s not available look for any similar mode that minimizes or disables abilities. Worse case: run your Stasis subclass. You can use any weapon for this objective (I.E. use your Dead Man’s Tale if you have one).

100 Combatants defeated You’ll clear this one with ease by running Strikes, Battlegrounds, and the new Override activity. Kill everything that moves. Any weapon works for this Cryosthesia 77K catalyst objective as well.



200 Calibration Data generated You’ll get this from running strikes, Nightfalls, Gambit, and Crucible. Harder Nightfalls award more progress than easier ones, and wins in both Crucible and Gambit contribute more to your progress than losses. You must use the Cryosthesia 77K.

50 Guardian Kills This one is the real pain in the ass, because you have to get those Guardian kills with the Cryosthesia 77K. If you are running Stasis (which you should be until Bungie nerfs it in PvP) this may not be too problematic, since you can freeze people with your abilities then use the kills from your Cryosthesia 77K to freeze more people. That said, look for a PvP mode that minimizes abilities and supers, like Momentum Control. Additionally, you can wait until you’ve unlocked the 4x progress buff from the season track, which will make this objective and all the others much, much easier to clear.

100 Combatants defeated This one isn’t all that bad. You need to use the Cryosthesia 77K and the little sidearm does work in the new Override activity. Jump into either that or a Battleground to rapidly finish this catalyst objective.



Once you clear all six of those objectives you’ll return to Banshee-44 for your finished Cryosthesia 77K catalyst. You’ll still need to unlock it proper by killing everything that moves with your Cryosthesia 77K (up to 700 combatant kills), so there’s work to be done, but you’ll at least have the catalyst unlocked. Once you’ve masterworked the catalyst your Cryosthesia 77K will refill its magazine from your reserves whenever you shatter a frozen enemy, turning its Liquid Cooling perk into a frosty perma-freezer.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.