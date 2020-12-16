Destiny 2 – Dawning Event – Oven Recipes – How to Get Ingredients

The Dawning holiday event has once again returned to Destiny 2 and the tradition of baking goodies for the characters of the game to earn in-game loot continues for another year. This time around, players will bake items for the characters of the game to unlock different rewards, including ships, weapons, armor, and more. This guide will reveal all of the different recipes that you can use with Eva’s Holiday Oven and where to get the different ingredients needed to bake.

Below you will find all of the Dawning 2020 Oven Recipes in alphabetical order, as well as the person in the game who the item needs to be delivered to. Completing these various deliveries will require that you set out to collect ingredients as well as a universal baking material needed for each batch of goodies called the Essence of Dawning.

For each recipe below, you will also need 15 Essence of Dawning to complete the baking.

Destiny 2 Dawning Oven Recipes

Cookie Ingredients Recipient Alkane Dragee Cookies Chitin Powder, Bullet Spray Sloane Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch Eris Morn Bittersweet Biscotti Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors Crow Blueberry Crumblers Ether Cane, Bullet Spray Shaw Han Bright Dusted Snowballs Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors Tess Burnt Edge Transit Vex Milk, Delicious Explosion Master Rahool Candy Dead Ghosts Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration Spider Chocolate Ship Cookies Cabal Oil, Null Taste Amanda Holliday Classic Butter Cookie Taken Butter, Superb Texture Eva Levante Dark Chocolate Motes Taken Butter, Null Taste Drifter Eliksni Birdseed Ether Cane, Personal Touch Hawthorne’s Bird Etheric Coldsnaps Chitin Powder, ELectric Flavor Variks Fractal Rolls Vex Milk, Pinch of Light Brother Vance Fried Sha-Dough Dark Ether Cane, Superb Texture Calus Gentlemen’s Shortbread Ether Cane, Perfect Taste Devrim Kay Gjallardoodles Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion Zavala Hackberry Tart Cabal Oil, Multifaceted Flavors Benedicts 99-40 Hot Crossfire Buns Ether Cane, Balanced Flavor Ada-1 Ill Fortune Cookies Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat Petra Venj Infinite Forest Cake Vex Milk, Impossible Heat Failsafe Javelin Mooncake Chitin Powder, Sharp Flavor Ana Bray Lavender Ribbon Cookies Vex Milk, Personal Touch Saint-14 Radiolarian Pudding Vex Milk, Electric Flavor Asher Mir Strange Cookies Taken Butter, Electric Flavor Xur Telemetry Tapioca Vex Milk, Bullet Spray Banshee-44 Thousand Layer Cookie Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion Riven Traveler Donut Holes Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration Ikora Vanilla Blades Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavors Shaxx

So now you’re looking to track down some of these holiday ingredients. Thinking about them they are fairly straight forward, but if you need a guide, the one below will explain what in-game activities you should complete to have a chance at ingredient drops. In the past events, some ingredient drops are rarer than others and sometimes harder to get.

Destiny 2 Dawning How to Get Ingredients