Destiny 2 – Dawning Event – Oven Recipes – How to Get Ingredients

Full recipe list and where to get baking ingredients.

December 15th, 2020 by William Schwartz

The Dawning holiday event has once again returned to Destiny 2 and the tradition of baking goodies for the characters of the game to earn in-game loot continues for another year.  This time around, players will bake items for the characters of the game to unlock different rewards, including ships, weapons, armor, and more.  This guide will reveal all of the different recipes that you can use with Eva’s Holiday Oven and where to get the different ingredients needed to bake.

Below you will find all of the Dawning 2020 Oven Recipes in alphabetical order, as well as the person in the game who the item needs to be delivered to.  Completing these various deliveries will require that you set out to collect ingredients as well as a universal baking material needed for each batch of goodies called the Essence of Dawning.

For each recipe below, you will also need 15 Essence of Dawning to complete the baking.

Destiny 2 Dawning Oven Recipes

Cookie Ingredients Recipient
Alkane Dragee Cookies Chitin Powder, Bullet Spray Sloane
Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch Eris Morn
Bittersweet Biscotti Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors Crow
Blueberry Crumblers Ether Cane, Bullet Spray Shaw Han
Bright Dusted Snowballs Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors Tess
Burnt Edge Transit Vex Milk, Delicious Explosion Master Rahool
Candy Dead Ghosts Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration Spider
Chocolate Ship Cookies Cabal Oil, Null Taste Amanda Holliday
Classic Butter Cookie Taken Butter, Superb Texture Eva Levante
Dark Chocolate Motes Taken Butter, Null Taste Drifter
Eliksni Birdseed Ether Cane, Personal Touch Hawthorne’s Bird
Etheric Coldsnaps Chitin Powder, ELectric Flavor Variks
Fractal Rolls Vex Milk, Pinch of Light Brother Vance
Fried Sha-Dough Dark Ether Cane, Superb Texture Calus
Gentlemen’s Shortbread Ether Cane, Perfect Taste Devrim Kay
Gjallardoodles Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion Zavala
Hackberry Tart Cabal Oil, Multifaceted Flavors Benedicts 99-40
Hot Crossfire Buns Ether Cane, Balanced Flavor Ada-1
Ill Fortune Cookies Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat Petra Venj
Infinite Forest Cake Vex Milk, Impossible Heat Failsafe
Javelin Mooncake Chitin Powder, Sharp Flavor Ana Bray
Lavender Ribbon Cookies Vex Milk, Personal Touch Saint-14
Radiolarian Pudding Vex Milk, Electric Flavor Asher Mir
Strange Cookies Taken Butter, Electric Flavor Xur
Telemetry Tapioca Vex Milk, Bullet Spray Banshee-44
Thousand Layer Cookie Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion Riven
Traveler Donut Holes Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration Ikora
Vanilla Blades Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavors Shaxx

So now you’re looking to track down some of these holiday ingredients.  Thinking about them they are fairly straight forward, but if you need a guide, the one below will explain what in-game activities you should complete to have a chance at ingredient drops.  In the past events, some ingredient drops are rarer than others and sometimes harder to get.

Destiny 2 Dawning How to Get Ingredients

Ingredient How to Get
Balanced Flavors Sniper, Scout Rifle, Bow Kills
Bullet Spray AR, SMG, Machine Gun Kills
Cabal Oil Kill Cabal
Chitin Powder Kill Hive
Dark Ether Cane Kill Scorn
Delicious Explosion Kills with Explosives
Electric Flavor Arc Kills
Ether Cane Kill Fallen
Finishing Touch Finisher Kill
Flash of Inspiration Generate Orbs of Light
Impossible Heat Solar Kills
Multifaceted Flavors Multi-kills
Null Taste Void Kills
Perfect Taste Precision Kills
Personal Touch Melee Kills
Pinch of Light Pick up Orbs of Light
Sharp Flavor Kills with Swords
Superb Texture Super kills
Taken Butter Kill Taken
Vex Milk Kill Vex

