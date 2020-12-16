Destiny 2 – Dawning Event – Oven Recipes – How to Get Ingredients

The Dawning holiday event has once again returned to Destiny 2 and the tradition of baking goodies for the characters of the game to earn in-game loot continues for another year. This time around, players will bake items for the characters of the game to unlock different rewards, including ships, weapons, armor, and more. This guide will reveal all of the different recipes that you can use with Eva’s Holiday Oven and where to get the different ingredients needed to bake.
Below you will find all of the Dawning 2020 Oven Recipes in alphabetical order, as well as the person in the game who the item needs to be delivered to. Completing these various deliveries will require that you set out to collect ingredients as well as a universal baking material needed for each batch of goodies called the Essence of Dawning.
For each recipe below, you will also need 15 Essence of Dawning to complete the baking.
Destiny 2 Dawning Oven Recipes
|Cookie
|Ingredients
|Recipient
|Alkane Dragee Cookies
|Chitin Powder, Bullet Spray
|Sloane
|Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch
|Eris Morn
|Bittersweet Biscotti
|Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors
|Crow
|Blueberry Crumblers
|Ether Cane, Bullet Spray
|Shaw Han
|Bright Dusted Snowballs
|Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors
|Tess
|Burnt Edge Transit
|Vex Milk, Delicious Explosion
|Master Rahool
|Candy Dead Ghosts
|Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration
|Spider
|Chocolate Ship Cookies
|Cabal Oil, Null Taste
|Amanda Holliday
|Classic Butter Cookie
|Taken Butter, Superb Texture
|Eva Levante
|Dark Chocolate Motes
|Taken Butter, Null Taste
|Drifter
|Eliksni Birdseed
|Ether Cane, Personal Touch
|Hawthorne’s Bird
|Etheric Coldsnaps
|Chitin Powder, ELectric Flavor
|Variks
|Fractal Rolls
|Vex Milk, Pinch of Light
|Brother Vance
|Fried Sha-Dough
|Dark Ether Cane, Superb Texture
|Calus
|Gentlemen’s Shortbread
|Ether Cane, Perfect Taste
|Devrim Kay
|Gjallardoodles
|Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion
|Zavala
|Hackberry Tart
|Cabal Oil, Multifaceted Flavors
|Benedicts 99-40
|Hot Crossfire Buns
|Ether Cane, Balanced Flavor
|Ada-1
|Ill Fortune Cookies
|Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat
|Petra Venj
|Infinite Forest Cake
|Vex Milk, Impossible Heat
|Failsafe
|Javelin Mooncake
|Chitin Powder, Sharp Flavor
|Ana Bray
|Lavender Ribbon Cookies
|Vex Milk, Personal Touch
|Saint-14
|Radiolarian Pudding
|Vex Milk, Electric Flavor
|Asher Mir
|Strange Cookies
|Taken Butter, Electric Flavor
|Xur
|Telemetry Tapioca
|Vex Milk, Bullet Spray
|Banshee-44
|Thousand Layer Cookie
|Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion
|Riven
|Traveler Donut Holes
|Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration
|Ikora
|Vanilla Blades
|Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavors
|Shaxx
So now you’re looking to track down some of these holiday ingredients. Thinking about them they are fairly straight forward, but if you need a guide, the one below will explain what in-game activities you should complete to have a chance at ingredient drops. In the past events, some ingredient drops are rarer than others and sometimes harder to get.
Destiny 2 Dawning How to Get Ingredients
|Ingredient
|How to Get
|Balanced Flavors
|Sniper, Scout Rifle, Bow Kills
|Bullet Spray
|AR, SMG, Machine Gun Kills
|Cabal Oil
|Kill Cabal
|Chitin Powder
|Kill Hive
|Dark Ether Cane
|Kill Scorn
|Delicious Explosion
|Kills with Explosives
|Electric Flavor
|Arc Kills
|Ether Cane
|Kill Fallen
|Finishing Touch
|Finisher Kill
|Flash of Inspiration
|Generate Orbs of Light
|Impossible Heat
|Solar Kills
|Multifaceted Flavors
|Multi-kills
|Null Taste
|Void Kills
|Perfect Taste
|Precision Kills
|Personal Touch
|Melee Kills
|Pinch of Light
|Pick up Orbs of Light
|Sharp Flavor
|Kills with Swords
|Superb Texture
|Super kills
|Taken Butter
|Kill Taken
|Vex Milk
|Kill Vex