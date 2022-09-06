Destiny 2 Defiance of Yasmin God Roll: Best Perks for PVE and PVP

Every year of Destiny 2 seasons and expansions bring new sniper rifles to the game that compete against one another for the top spot of “best sniper” in the game. Many compete for most damage against PvE Champion enemies. Others look for the top spot in the Crucible. With the Defiance of Yasmin, a sniper rifle returning to the series since the refurbished King’s Fall raid has returned, it looks like this gun may just find itself at the top of the leaderboards in both categories. The sniper is a 90 RPM Adaptive frame, meaning it sits among the top echelon of high DPS but low damage output for Rapid-Fire frames in the game. There are many new and exciting perks to roll for when looking for the best on the Defiance of Yasmin in Destiny 2. In this guide, we will show you the best perks for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2 for the Defiance of Yasmin.

Defiance of Yasmin God Rolls and Best Perks in Destiny 2

With so many good perks for this weapon, it is difficult to choose what would work best in these two very different versions of Destiny 2. However, this is what we say are the best perks to use in PvE in Destiny 2:

Defiance of Yasmin God Roll for PvE:

Barrel : Arrowhead Brake

: Arrowhead Brake Magazine : Tactical Mag or Extended Mag

: Tactical Mag or Extended Mag First perk : Ensemble or Lead From Gold

: Ensemble or Lead From Gold Second perk: Firing Line or Vorpal Weapon

Defiance of Yasmin Best God Roll for PvP in Destiny 2

Now we are looking at the best perk to use when going up against other Guardians in the Crucible in Destiny 2. Here are the best perks to look for in your god roll for PvP play in the game:

Defiance of Yasmin God Roll for PvP:

Barrel : Corkscrew Rifling

: Corkscrew Rifling Magazine : Accurized Rounds

: Accurized Rounds First perk : Snapshot Sights

: Snapshot Sights Second perk: Opening Shot or Moving Target

These are the best perks for a god roll with the Defiance of Yasmin in Destiny 2.

