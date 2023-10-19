Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 Candy Farming Guide

Image: Bungie

Neighbors too grumpy to give you treats this Halloween? Not to worry; join us in collecting Candy in Destiny 2 and trading it for peculiar prizes and brand-new Eerie Engram focusing. In this guide, we look at the fastest and most efficient method of farming Candy during Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event. We won’t tell you you’re too old.

How to Get Candy in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Go to the Tower and speak to Destiny 2‘s beloved space grandma, Eva Levante. Complete the short quest and equip the Festival mask (Masquerader’s Helm) she gives you. While wearing a Festival Mask during Festival of the Lost, any enemy you defeat has the chance to drop Candy.

Candy can also be acquired by completing Eva’s Festival of the Lost Bounties, the Mystery Meet Event card challenge, and defeating Headless Ones (the dudes with the pumpkin heads) in Haunted Sectors. Essentially, destroy everything and pick up every blue triangle you see.

What is Candy Used For?

Candy is yet another Destiny 2 currency used to purchase Mystery Grab Bags from Eva Levante and to focus Eerie Engrams on Festival of the Lost gear. You aren’t able to keep your Candy once Festival of the Lost comes to a close, so be sure to spend them before November 7, 2023.

Fastest Way to Farm Candy in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

The quickest and most efficient way to farm Candy in Destiny 2 is by simultaneously completing Haunted Sectors and Festival of the Lost Bounties.

On top of earning Candy by killing foes in Haunted Sectors, the activity has the highest turnout rate thanks to the Headless Ones that explode into a satisfying shower of sweets. Most Festival of the Lost Bounties from Eva can be completed in Haunted Sectors, with each Daily Bounty rewarding 30 Candy, additional rewarding 20 Candy, and Weeklies rewarding a generous 250 Candy each.

I recommend keeping the final boss alive longer than usual, as Headless Ones will continuously spawn until it’s defeated. Eliminate the maximum number of Headless Ones, finish off the boss, and open your chest for that sweet, sweet Candy.

If you’re brave enough to challenge Legend Haunted Sectors, go for it — you’ll earn more candy and better loot. The location of the Haunted Sector will change every few hours, along with the Champions they spawn, so keep your full array of Champion-slaying weapons on hand and ready to go.

As incredible as your new Festival of the Lost armor looks, keep your Festival Mask on in all activities until the end of the event to maximize your Candy income. I don’t care whether I’m in Altars of Summoning or a GM Nightfall; I’m rocking my chicken mask, and nobody can stop me.

This guide was written while playing Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2023