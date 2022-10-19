Destiny 2 Horror Story God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

Alongside the ghost of enemies past, we have the return of weapons past with the Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2. All of the previous years’ weapons have come back to haunt us in Destiny 2 with their brand new Origin trait which means you need to re-farm up your god-rolls of them all. One of the weapons you will want to put extra care into farming a new god-roll for is the Horror Story. before we go over the perks to look out for, let’s go over its basic stats:

Impact: 29

29 Range: 57

57 Stability: 40

40 Handling: 37

37 Reload Speed: 41

41 Magazine: 32

Horror Story PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

While Horror Story might not be your first pick for the highest-tier PvE content, you may want to reconsider. Currently, you can use an auto rifle to deal with barrier champions. You can also pick up Osmosis on the Horror story, which will allow you to turn Horror Story into an auto rifle with your subclass energy type by throwing your grenade.

The only perk worth picking up in the first column is Subsistence. Just having the ability to keep cutting down weaker ads without having to reload is super important. It makes the ability to match Horror Story to your subclass energy type even better since you can spawn orbs of power and more elemental wells by getting rapid kills. This can come in handy as you are farming candy to get your other god-roll weapons.

For your magazine, you will want to pick up either Appended Mag or Extended Mag. The Appended Mag will simply increase your magazine size by a few shots without any drawbacks. Extended Mag puts a few more bullets in your magazine than Appended Mag and provided increased airborn effectiveness but at the cost of some reload speed.

Finally, you will want to pick between either the Cleanshot IS or the Hitmark IS for your scope. The Cleanshot IS will give you a small amount of zoom, a bit of range, and a large increase in handling. The Hitmark IS will give you a small boost to range and a larger boost to handling than the Cleanshot IS gives.

Horror Story PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

PvP is really where the Horror Story shines with its high range and stability. With just basic stats you can easily challenge pulse rifles for the mid-range fights and might be able to beat a scout rifle depending on the perks you pick.

Tragically you don’t really have a lot of good options in the first column with Killing Wind being the best choice. The increase in mobility after a kill can help you get out of sightlines to heal up. You can also take advantage of the increased range and handling on kill to take another fight.

In the second column, you have a few great choices of PvP perks to pick from. Moving Target will really help you in your longer-ranged battles since it increased your movement speed when aiming down sights and give you a bit more aim assist if you move around while aiming. You could also choose to pick up Snapshot Sights to give yourself a quicker aim-down-sights speed which can help in those close-range battles.

For your magazine, you will want to pick up Tactical Mag to give yourself a slightly larger magazine, increased reload speed and increased stability. You could also choose to take Accurized Rounds if you plan on taking more long-ranged battles with the Horror Story since Accurized Rounds give you a large boost to range. If you are looking for another god-roll weapon to use with the Horror Story you might want to check out some of our other Destiny 2 god-roll weapon guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2022