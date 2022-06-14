Destiny 2: How to Complete Week 4 Bound in Sorrow Quests

Bound in Sorrow is the seasonal questline for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, and the week 4 quests are now available after the latest weekly reset. Each week throughout the season, a new story mission becomes available for Destiny 2 players to enjoy. This season’s storyline centers around characters like Crow, Zavala, and more venturing onto the Derelict Leviathan to confront their nightmares and make peace with their past. This week’s story mission, titled “Sever – Forgiveness” deals with Zavala, so it’s going to be an interesting one for sure. Here’s how to complete week 4 of Bound in Sorrow in Destiny 2.

All Bound in Sorrow Week 4 Quests in Destiny 2

As per usual, you’ll be completing a Nightmare Containment event and then jumping into a new story mission this week. Here are all the Bound in Sorrow week 4 quest steps:

Step 1: Return to Eris at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M.

Return to Eris at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M. Step 2: Collect 500 Vestiges of Dread.

Collect 500 Vestiges of Dread. Step 3: Complete tiers of Nightmare Containment and create a Bound Presence after completing the final tier.

Complete tiers of Nightmare Containment and create a Bound Presence after completing the final tier. Step 4: Complete Sever – Forgiveness.

Complete Sever – Forgiveness. Step 5: Visit the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. to speak with Zavala.

Visit the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. to speak with Zavala. Step 6: Return to Eris at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M.

As you can see, this week’s setup is basically the exact same as the previous three.

How to Collect Vestiges of Dread

The first step is to speak with Eris and then collect 500 Vestiges of Dread so you can create a Bound Presence after completing Nightmare Containment. If you’ve read our Vestiges of Dread farming guide, then you know that these drop from every activity aboard the Derelict Leviathan. Killing enemies, opening chests, and competing tiers of Nightmare Containment are just a few ways to stock up.

After acquiring the necessary amount of Vestiges of Dread, you can create a Bound Presence by completing the final tier of Nightmare Containment and then interacting with the Nightmare Harvester. This will allow you to move on with Bound in Sorrow and play through the weekly story mission.

How to Complete Sever – Forgiveness

Sever – Forgiveness can be started from the Moon destination right next to the Derelict Leviathan. It’s mostly the same as the previous weeks’ story missions, only with new dialogue from Zavala. This week, you’ll infiltrate the underbelly depths of the Pleasure Gardens, solving puzzles along the way like finding a wrench to open a locked door much like last week.

This mission concludes with a boss battle against the Nightmare of Kethiks, which is a pretty standard fight just like the last three. After finishing this weekly story mission, it’s time to debrief with Zavala and Eris.

Speak to Zavala in the H.E.L.M.

After completing Sever – Forgiveness, head back to the H.E.L.M. and speak to Zavala via the holoprojector. He’s got a lengthy (and quite interesting) speech to give, so make sure you pay attention if you want to follow along with this season’s story. If you just care about the loot, then feel free to skip.

To close out this week’s Bound in Sorrow steps, visit the Crown of Sorrow to speak with Eris. Claim your Figment of Darkness to further upgrade the Crown of Sorrow and then await further orders (which will come next week). Now, all that’s left to do is enjoy this weekly reset and work toward reaching the new power cap before Season of the Haunted comes to a close.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.