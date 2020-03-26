In Destiny 2‘s Season of the Worthy, players must power up Rasputin’s defenses by upgrading Seraph Bunkers with Warmind Bits. These are earned from various activities throughout the game and can even be rewarded in specific seasonal Triumphs. At first, players will only be able to earn Warmind Bits by clearing enemies out of the bunker, participating in Seraph Tower public events, completing the Legendary Lost Sectors, and turning in completed Rasputin bounties, but this seasonal currency can also drop from other game activities, as well as be farmed efficiently.

Before delving into how to farm Warmind Bits, there are a couple other seasonal currencies players need to know about: Encrypted Warmind Bits and Chipsets.

Encrypted Warmind Bits

Used to: purchase new weapons frames in Seraph Bunkers

purchase new weapons frames in Seraph Bunkers Used to: open special chests upon successful completion of the Seraph Tower public events

open special chests upon successful completion of the Farmed by: completing daily Rasputin bounties Earn one per daily bounty, per character

completing daily Rasputin bounties Farmed by: purchasing bunker upgrades EDZ Seraph Bunker Upgrades Tier 1: Encrypted Warmind Bits awarded for completing challenges from Zavala, Shaxx, Hawthorne, Drifter, and Banshee-44 Tier 2: EDZ Rasputin chests have a chance to return used Encrypted Warmind Bits Moon Seraph Bunker Upgrades Tier 1: Encrypted Warmind Bits awarded for completing Strikes, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, and Nightmare Hunts Tier 2: Moon Rasputin chests have a chance to return used Encrypted Warmind Bits Io Seraph Bunker Upgrades (Io Bunker available April 7th) Tier 1: Encrypted Warmind Bits awarded for completing Flashpoint, Dungeon, and Raid challenges Tier 2: Io Rasputin chests have a chance to return used Encrypted Warmind Bits

purchasing bunker upgrades

Chipsets

Used to: purchase and upgrade parts of Rasputin’s Seraph bunkers

purchase and upgrade parts of Rasputin’s Seraph bunkers Earned by: purchasing bunker upgrades

purchasing bunker upgrades Earned by: purchasing directly with 500 Warmind Bits, five Legendary Shards, and 5,000 Glimmer

Warmind Bits

Now that we’ve covered Encrypted Warmind Bits and Chipsets, let’s move onto how to earn Warmind Bits, the most common currency of the three.

Rasputin Bounties Two weekly bounties: 50 Warmind Bits each, or 100 total Five daily bounties: 10 Warmind Bits each, or 50 total One repeatable bounty: 10 Warmind Bits each

Seraph Tower Public Events Successful completion: 10 Warmind Bits Failed attempt: 4 Warmind Bits

Legendary Lost Sectors Opening the chest: 10 Warmind Bits

Daily Bunker Busters Daily completion: 10 Warmind Bits



Players below Power level 980 can most efficiently farm Warmind Bits by purchasing the Cost Reduction Tier 1-3 bunker upgrades while completing Rasputin bounties and Seraph Tower Public events. For higher leveled players, combining these Cost Reduction upgrades with Legendary Lost Sectors is often the fastest way to farm Warmind Bits. Just be sure to pay attention to modifiers such as Overload, Barrier, and Unstoppable champions to adjust your gear accordingly.