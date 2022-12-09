Destiny 2: How to Get Arc 3.0 Armor Ornaments for Free

Free if you are patient.

December 9th, 2022 by Noah Nelson
Destiny-2-Arc-Ornament

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has a lot of new armor Ornaments that look amazing including the Arc 3.0 armor Ornament. Though many of these armor Ornaments are locked behind Silver and the Season Pass, every player can get the Arc 3.0 armor Ornament for free. Here is how in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

How to Get Arc 3.0 Armor Ornaments for Free in Destiny 2

All Destiny 2 players can get the new Arc 3.0 armor Ornaments through Bright Dust. Bright Dust is the Eververse Store currency that is free to all players. Though Silver is the microtransaction currency that is only obtainable with real money, Bright Dust can be acquired by completing Seasonal Challenges, completing Ritual activities, and in many more ways.

While the Arc 3.0 armor Ornaments, which pairs great with the best Arc 3.0 builds, is free with Bright Dust, the catch is that you need to get each piece on a specific week during Season of the Seraph.

Each individual piece of the Arc 3.0 armor Ornament costs 1,200 Bright Dust. In total, you’ll need 6,000 Bright Dust per class to get all of the Arc 3.0 armor Ornament sets. Here are the weeks that the individual Arc 3.0 armor Ornaments are available for Bright Dust in Destiny 2:

Arc 3.0 Armor Ornament Arms – Available Week 6

  • Hunter – Dynamo Current Grips
  • Titan – Thunderous Impact Gauntlets
  • Warlock – Arclight Gloves

Arc 3.0 Armor Ornament Legs – Available Week 8

  • Hunter – Dynamo Current Strides
  • Titan – Thunderous Impact Greaves
  • Warlock – Arclight Boots

Arc 3.0 Armor Ornament Class – Available Week 9

  • Hunter – Dynamo Current Cloak
  • Titan – Thunderous Impact Mark
  • Warlock – Arclight Bond

Arc 3.0 Armor Ornament Chest – Available Week 11

  • Hunter – Dynamo Current Vest
  • Titan – Thunderous Impact Plate
  • Warlock – Arclight Robes

Arc 3.0 Armor Ornament Chest – Available Week 12

  • Hunter – Dynamo Current Casque
  • Titan – Thunderous Impact Helm
  • Warlock – Arclight Hood

And that is how to get the Arc 3.0 armor Ornament for free with Bright Dust in Destiny 2. Though we aren’t sure why this armor set wasn’t released last season when we got Arc 3.0, we are happy to get it now.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2022

